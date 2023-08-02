Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Key Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific's estimated fair value is US$637 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$546 suggests Thermo Fisher Scientific is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 1.4% higher than Thermo Fisher Scientific's analyst price target of US$628

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.31b US$9.22b US$11.3b US$13.1b US$14.4b US$15.5b US$16.5b US$17.3b US$18.0b US$18.6b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.17% Est @ 7.76% Est @ 6.06% Est @ 4.88% Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.47% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$7.7k US$7.9k US$9.0k US$9.7k US$9.9k US$9.9k US$9.7k US$9.4k US$9.1k US$8.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$91b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$19b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.1%) = US$330b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$330b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$155b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$246b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$546, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thermo Fisher Scientific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.969. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Life Sciences market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Thermo Fisher Scientific, there are three relevant elements you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Thermo Fisher Scientific , and understanding it should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does TMO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

