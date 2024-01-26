Key Insights

Titon Holdings' estimated fair value is UK£0.68 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.80 suggests Titon Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -28%, Titon Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£520.2k UK£528.5k UK£536.8k UK£545.2k UK£553.6k UK£562.1k UK£570.7k UK£579.4k UK£588.3k UK£597.2k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.52% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.4 UK£0.4 UK£0.4 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3 UK£0.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£3.7m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£597k× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.5%) = UK£8.9m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£8.9m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= UK£4.0m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£7.6m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Titon Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.155. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Titon Holdings

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Titon Holdings, there are three important aspects you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Titon Holdings you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.