Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Uzin Utz SE (ETR:UZU)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Uzin Utz fair value estimate is €59.26

With €52.50 share price, Uzin Utz appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 9.9%, Uzin Utz's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

How far off is Uzin Utz SE (ETR:UZU) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €9.10m €12.2m €14.8m €16.6m €18.1m €19.2m €20.1m €20.7m €21.2m €21.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.48% Est @ 8.81% Est @ 6.24% Est @ 4.44% Est @ 3.18% Est @ 2.30% Est @ 1.68% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% €8.5 €10.7 €12.2 €12.9 €13.2 €13.1 €12.9 €12.4 €11.9 €11.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €119m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €22m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (6.6%– 0.2%) = €340m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €340m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= €180m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €299m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €52.5, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Uzin Utz as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.070. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Uzin Utz

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

