Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, VSTECS Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.54

Current share price of RM1.34 suggests VSTECS Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for VSTECS Berhad's competitorsis currently 2,763%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM44.5m RM44.4m RM44.8m RM45.6m RM46.7m RM47.9m RM49.3m RM50.8m RM52.5m RM54.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.72% Est @ -0.14% Est @ 0.97% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 3.34% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM40.1 RM36.1 RM32.9 RM30.1 RM27.8 RM25.7 RM23.9 RM22.2 RM20.7 RM19.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM279m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM54m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM763m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM763m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM271m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM550m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.3, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at VSTECS Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.079. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for VSTECS Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Electronic industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine VSTECS' earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for VSTECS.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For VSTECS Berhad, we've put together three essential elements you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with VSTECS Berhad . Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

