Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Whitehaven Coal is AU$8.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$7.28 share price, Whitehaven Coal appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 4.0% higher than Whitehaven Coal's analyst price target of AU$8.08

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$192.8m AU$679.0m AU$568.6m AU$323.6m AU$569.8m AU$530.6m AU$508.3m AU$496.4m AU$491.2m AU$490.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -6.88% Est @ -4.21% Est @ -2.34% Est @ -1.04% Est @ -0.12% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% -AU$179 AU$585 AU$455 AU$240 AU$392 AU$339 AU$301 AU$273 AU$251 AU$233

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$491m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.0%) = AU$8.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$8.7b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= AU$4.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$7.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$7.3, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Whitehaven Coal as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.148. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Whitehaven Coal

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

