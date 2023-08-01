Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Y Ventures Group Ltd. (Catalist:1F1)

Key Insights

Y Ventures Group's estimated fair value is S$0.036 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Y Ventures Group's S$0.029 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Y Ventures Group are currently trading on average at a 447% premium

How far off is Y Ventures Group Ltd. (Catalist:1F1) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$499.5k US$469.3k US$452.3k US$443.4k US$440.0k US$440.1k US$442.9k US$447.4k US$453.2k US$460.0k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -9.46% Est @ -6.03% Est @ -3.64% Est @ -1.96% Est @ -0.78% Est @ 0.04% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 1.02% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.50% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$0.5 US$0.4 US$0.4 US$0.3 US$0.3 US$0.3 US$0.3 US$0.2 US$0.2 US$0.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.1m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$460k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.0%) = US$7.7m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$7.7m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$3.5m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$6.6m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.03, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Y Ventures Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.029. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Y Ventures Group, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Y Ventures Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

