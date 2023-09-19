Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:ZUBN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Züblin Immobilien Holding is CHF21.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF26.00 suggests Züblin Immobilien Holding is potentially trading close to its fair value

Züblin Immobilien Holding's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -99%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:ZUBN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF5.55m CHF5.43m CHF5.34m CHF5.29m CHF5.25m CHF5.22m CHF5.20m CHF5.19m CHF5.18m CHF5.17m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -3.15% Est @ -2.20% Est @ -1.54% Est @ -1.07% Est @ -0.75% Est @ -0.52% Est @ -0.36% Est @ -0.25% Est @ -0.17% Est @ -0.12% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CHF5.2 CHF4.7 CHF4.3 CHF4.0 CHF3.7 CHF3.4 CHF3.2 CHF3.0 CHF2.8 CHF2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF37m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF5.2m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (7.3%– 0.01%) = CHF71m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF71m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CHF35m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF72m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF26.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Züblin Immobilien Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.451. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Züblin Immobilien Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

ZUBN's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ZUBN's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Züblin Immobilien Holding, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

