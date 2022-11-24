eStruxture Data Centers Wins Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures Award in 2022

eStruxture Data Centers

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eStruxture, the largest Canadian data center provider, is thrilled to announce that the company has been selected as a winner of the Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures award by Waterstone Human Capital. The national award program annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.



“At eStruxture, we are dedicated to promoting a people-first culture and make it a priority to ensure that our people enjoy coming to work every day and that they find meaning and purpose in what they do. I truly believe that it’s this deep commitment to championing a positive corporate culture that has led to our remarkable success over the years,” said Todd Coleman, Founder, President, and CEO of eStruxture. “Our employees are the heartbeat of our company, and I want to thank each and every one of them for contributing to our winning culture and for supporting our company’s ambitious growth plan.”

When Todd founded eStruxture back in 2017, the company was built with three core tenets in mind: diversity, sustainability, and customer-centricity. Todd’s goal was to create a company that valued differences, to bring in people from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences.

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s your organization’s single greatest asset,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of your strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same.”

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We’re a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

For media inquiries:

Robyn Levy, Program Manager – Most Admired Awards, Waterstone Human Capital

rlevy@waterstonehc.com

416-408-4545 x 244

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.

Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com

Media Contact

Angela Adam

+1 888-369-2209

pr@estruxture.com



