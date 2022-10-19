U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Eswatini's central bank mulls issuance of a digital currency

Annie Njanja
·2 min read

The kingdom of Eswatini is considering the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), joining the growing list of African countries exploring the viability of an e-currency.

The Central Bank of Eswatini (CBE) said it has appointed German technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to research and explore the possibilities of a digital Lilangeni (the country’s currency) to complement banknotes.

The CBDC project will involve a design concept, and other considerations such as governance, accessibility, interoperability, security and programmability of the potential digital currency. The consultants are expected to help the CBE make an informed decision on whether or not to adopt the e-currency, and the best ways to roll it out.

The project follows the completion of the first phase of a 2020 CBDC Diagnostic study by the CBE, which “presented the strongest and direct opportunity for the adoption of a digital currency in Eswatini.”

“The Central Bank of Eswatini is delighted to have engaged G+D as a technical consultant to walk with us in our journey as we explore and formulate the foundational policy considerations and use cases of a localized CBDC. We are confident that G+D’s technological expertise and their strong regional presence in our continent will allow us to realize all possible advantages of a Digital Lilangeni and ensure we’re fully equipped to issue a CBDC in the future,” said CBE Governor, Dr. Phil Mnisi.

G+D recently helped Ghana to pilot a retail CBDC, making it the second country after Nigeria to run such a trial. Nigeria’s eNaira was introduced in October last year and had by August 2022 been used to carry out transactions worth ₦4 billion ($9.2 million). Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia are some of the other African countries eyeing digital currencies to enhance their access to financial services, cost reductions, interoperability and enhanced cross-border payments.

The CBDCs, unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are developed by central banks and are pegged on countries’ fiat currencies.

After Zambia, Kenya explores possibility of a digital currency

Nigeria follows China’s footsteps in piloting digital currency

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • J.B. Hunt Expects Weaker Freight Volumes This Holiday Season

    Freight bellwether J.B. Hunt Transport Services said it is planning for a damped holiday shipping season, as cargo volumes fall ahead of what is typically the busiest period of the year for logistics operators.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Energy Hoarding in Overdrive Soothes Worries of Winter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Efforts to stockpile fuel mean Europe and Asia are approaching winter with healthy inventories as governments seek to counter shrinking supplies from Russia.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsEurope’s natural

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Tech earnings are about to dive, and there’s no life preserver in sight

    Tech companies are about to report a decline in earnings after two years of pandemic boomtimes, and forecasts for the holiday season aren't expected to be much better.

  • Liquid Meta Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results

    Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, today announced its financial results for the three-months ending August 31, 2022.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris auto show

    Europe leads the push into battery-powered cars as EVs enter the mainstream, even amid supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Europe Gas Extends Decline as Strong Flows, Storage Ease Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its loss for a fourth straight session as a temporary supply glut tempers concerns about shortages in coming months.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaBenchmark futures dropped

  • Hyundai Motor and Kia warn $2 billion engine provision to hit Q3 earnings

    Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won and Kia for 1.54 trillion won, amount to more than half of Hyundai's estimated third-quarter net profit and 77% of Kia's profit, Refinitiv data shows. The provisions are due to an increase in the number of engine replacement claims as more U.S. customers have opted to drive their old cars over buying a new one amid tight vehicle production caused by a global chip shortage, the South Korean group said in a statement.

  • Factbox-Energy crisis revives coal demand and production

    Some countries are reopening mothballed coal plants to secure enough energy for this winter, while others are boosting production as they seek considerable profits from exports. Austria - The government agreed with utility Verbund in June to convert a gas-fired power plant to coal in preparation for an energy emergency. Bosnia and Herzegovina endorsed in March a plan to extend the lifespan of Tuzla 4 and Kakanj 5 coal-fired thermal power plants by the end of 2023.

  • U.S. corn, soy exports lag normal autumn pace amid river shipping woes

    U.S. soybean exports are trailing their normal autumn pace despite rising supplies from an accelerating harvest, as low river levels have slowed the flow of grain barges to export terminals, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Monday. Corn exports are also lagging their typical harvest-time rate, weekly USDA export inspections data showed. Low water on the Mississippi River and its tributaries has slowed the delivery of grain barges to export terminals along the Gulf Coast, where some 60% of U.S. crop exports exit the country.