ESY SUNHOME to Release HM6 All-in-one Energy Storage Product on Jan. 14

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESY SUNHOME ("ESYSH"), a new energy storage product company, is preparing to release its all-in-one energy storage system, HM6, on January 14. The new product reflects the result of a two-year journey of discovery for the company as it embarked on a path motivated by the goal of introducing environmental protection concepts in homes globally.

ESYSUNHOME HM6 Launches on January 14th.
ESYSUNHOME HM6 Launches on January 14th.

"Our new product development concept regarding home energy storage equipment helps to promote environmental protection at home for the benefit of younger generations," said Mr. Lee, the Founder of ESYSH. "Facilitating photovoltaic energy storage equipment in every family will provide the next generation of young children with the earliest exposure possible to energy technology, benefitting the environmental protection efforts."

The ESYSH HM6 primarily takes on the role of a new home appliance that enhances people's quality of life through power supply, similar in convenience to such appliances as refrigerators and washing machines. Product installation is extremely simple; all it takes is stacking the battery modules together to enable normal use, thereby removing the potential for installation errors and saving 60-70% on labor-based installation fees.

The IP66 waterproof and dustproof performance ensures the operation of HM6 is unaffected by violent storms. Extreme temperatures are also no problem, with no need for the product to be pre-warmed even in -20 degrees Celsius conditions. In case of a sudden power failure, the HM6 automatically activates, seamlessly ensuring there is no disturbance due to any power failure.

Users can also leverage the company's APP to conveniently monitor the product's working status 24 hours a day. The APP includes three levels of early warnings and an alarm to ensure user safety and contact the after-sale maintenance team in time.

ESYSH was originally formed as a lithium battery business, driven by world-leading protection systems and a highly professional R&D team. These were essential technical foundations as the founder looked to shore up his brand mission and vision. Mr. Lee was concerned that there were not many energy storage products available to households worldwide. Meanwhile, he was struck by the potential link between lithium batteries and photovoltaic energy storage solutions.

He subsequently embarked on a journey of in-depth research and industry studies over two years, setting up an efficient, highly qualified professional team of R&D, manufacturing, and quality management personnel. The team's two years of efforts have culminated with the launch of the HM6 on January 14.

As a father himself, Mr. Lee is mindful of the environmental situation and troubling scenarios that his children could face as they grow older. This has also inspired the brand's mission to instill in incoming generations a solid awareness of environmental protection that starts in their own home and involves the family activities that they grow up with.

ESYSH has established branches in Sydney, Australia and Munich, Germany. With the release of the new products, the brand has officially started its global business expansion journey.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esy-sunhome-to-release-hm6-all-in-one-energy-storage-product-on-jan-14-301718628.html

SOURCE ESYSUNHOME

