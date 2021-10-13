U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Etao International Group is Partnering Up with Chinese American Physicians to Deliver Better Healthcare Services to China with Improved Diagnosis, Clinical Experience, and Integrated Services

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etao International Group ("Etao") has been actively working together with a select group of Chinese American physicians to provide state-of-the-art medical services to patients in China. Etao's goal is to systematically transform updated medical knowledge into a better Chinese healthcare system and patient outcomes. The primary emphasis is on training and education, which has been demonstrated to be a key driver for improvements. This will be achieved by promoting the exchange of information and continuing medical education between the United States and China, especially including technology to improve patient care.

Etao International Group Brand
Etao International Group Brand

Dr. Ling Qun Hu, the president of the Society of Chinese American Physician Entrepreneurs, said, "We provide cutting edge medical knowledge and practice management to Chinese practitioners on how to perform advanced and high-quality services. Medical education is the foundation of systematic change and improved medical outcomes. Etao could play a great role in these areas." Dr. Hu is a Chinese Canadian anesthesiologist. He founded "No Pain Labor & Delivery", a global health initiative, in 2006 while he was in Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "We are seeking to improve clinical results and maternal and infant safety by knowledge exchange and system improvement projects," said Dr. Hu. His initiative is to publicize neuraxial labor analgesia, alter the current high cesarean delivery rate in China, and improve the safety and outcomes of the mothers, the fetuses, and the newborns. Dr. Hu was awarded the 2011 Teaching Recognition Award for Innovation in Education for his efforts to improve education programs and advance the practice of anesthesiology.

Wilson Liu, Chairman and CEO of Etao, welcomed the collaboration between Etao and the network of Chinese American Physicians. He said, "Etao aims to become the world's leading digital healthcare group—providing transformative medical care and unparalleled service. We want to be a good company by doing the right thing—an unwavering commitment to always do our best for our patients, partners, and communities. The network of talented Chinese American Physicians enables us to deliver better healthcare to the Chinese population through advanced telemedicine technologies."

China is estimated to be the world's largest economy by 2030 according to Nomura and J.P. Morgan Asset Management. However, China's healthcare system is slow to evolve and unable to meet many challenges. The lack of doctors in China creates health disparities between rural and urban areas and results in low quality patient care in rural areas. Over 30 Chinese macro policies now support digital healthcare development and the upgrade of medical services. Through an integrated online and offline ecosystem including a network of bilingual and high-quality doctors, Etao is delivering US quality medical care to the broad base of Chinese patients via telemedicine and other technology-enabled services. Telemedicine market in China is expanding rapidly. UBS predicts that the market for telehealth in China is set to overtake the US in 2023 and the Chinese telehealth market will be worth more than $50 billion in 2025.

About Etao International Group
Etao International Group ("Etao"), a Cayman Islands company, aims to be the world's leading digital healthcare group providing telemedicine, hospital care, primary care, pharmacy, and health insurance covering all life stages of patients. "Etao" brand means "Best Medical Way" with transformative medical care and unparalleled service. Etao provides best in class Internet medical services, utilizing artificial intelligence and big data technologies, to improve health care delivery and quality in hospitals and specialized clinics. Etao's platform is seamlessly integrated because of its ability to combine technology and health sciences. Etao's US subsidiary was established in the State of Delaware, USA in December 2017, and its wholly owned subsidiary Fangzhou Yidao (Beijing) Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Etao China"), was established in Beijing, China in July 2019.

Media contact:
Fee Hofmann
320504@email4pr.com
973-307-6320

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etao-international-group-is-partnering-up-with-chinese-american-physicians-to-deliver-better-healthcare-services-to-china-with-improved-diagnosis-clinical-experience-and-integrated-services-301399273.html

SOURCE Etao International Group

