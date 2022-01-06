U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.60
    +1.75 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -36.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -1.00 (-4.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.63
    +0.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

ETC Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Environmental Tectonics Corporation
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended November 26, 2021 (the “2022 third quarter”) and the thirty-nine week period ended November 26, 2021 (the “2022 first three quarters”).

Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “Although our financial results are not where we would like them to be, we are pleased with the year-over-year improvement that should continue with the addition of the three contracts awarded near the end of the 2022 third quarter increasing our sales backlog to over $21 million to close the quarter.”

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results of Operations

Net Loss Attributable to ETC

Net loss attributable to ETC was $1.0 million, or $0.07 diluted loss per share, in the 2022 third quarter, compared to $1.8 million during the 2021 third quarter, equating to $0.12 diluted loss per share. The $0.8 million improvement is due to the combined effect of a $0.7 million increase in gross profit and a $0.2 million increase in other income, net, offset, in part, by a $0.1 million increase in operating expenses.

Net Sales

Net sales in the 2022 third quarter were $4.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 33.9%, compared to 2021 third quarter net sales of $3.3 million. The increase reflects higher International sales within the Aerospace segment; however, net sales were negatively impacted in both the 2022 third quarter and the 2021 third quarter due to the combination of a lower backlog entering fiscal 2021 compounded with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has impacted the Company’s ability to generate bookings, especially internationally.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the 2022 third quarter was $0.7 million compared to $5 thousand in the 2021 third quarter, an increase of $0.7 million. The increase in gross profit was due primarily to higher sales, particularly International sales within the Aerospace segment. Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales increased to 16.0% for the 2022 third quarter compared to 0.2% for the 2021 third quarter.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the 2022 third quarter were $1.7 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 4.6%, compared to $1.6 million for the 2021 third quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to an increase in selling and marketing expenses correlating to higher sales.

Other (Income) Expense, Net

Other income, net for the 2022 third quarter was $142 thousand compared to other expense, net of $52 thousand for the 2021 third quarter, a variance of $0.2 million due primarily to COVID-19 subsidies received by ETC-PZL and realized exchange gains on foreign currency.

Fiscal 2022 First Three Quarters Results of Operations

Net Loss Attributable to ETC

Net loss attributable to ETC was $0.1 million, or $0.03 diluted loss per share, in the 2022 first three quarters, compared to $5.1 million during the 2021 first three quarters, equating to $0.35 diluted loss per share. The $5.0 million improvement is due to the combined effect of a $2.5 million increase in other income, net, a $1.8 million increase in gross profit, and a $0.7 million decrease in operating expenses.

Net Sales

Net sales in the 2022 first three quarters were $14.9 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 18.5%, compared to 2021 first three quarters net sales of $12.6 million. The increase in net sales was due primarily to an increase in sales of Sterilizers, particularly to Domestic customers; however, net sales were negatively impacted in both the 2022 first three quarters and the 2021 first three quarters due to the combination of a lower backlog entering fiscal 2021 compounded with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which not only impacted the Company’s ability to generate bookings, especially internationally, but also forced the closure of the Company’s corporate headquarters and main production plant for about one-third of the 2021 first quarter in accordance with Pennsylvania state mandates.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the 2022 first three quarters was $3.1 million compared to $1.3 million in the 2021 first three quarters, an increase of $1.8 million, or 138.7%. The increase in gross profit was due to the combined effect of an increase in net sales and an increase in gross profit margin. Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales increased to 20.8% for the 2022 first three quarters compared to 10.3% for the 2021 first three quarters primarily due to higher International sales within the Aerospace segment, which traditionally produce our highest margins. The lower gross profit margin in the 2021 first three quarters was a result of the lower net sales noted above not being able to support fixed overhead expenses.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the 2022 first three quarters were $5.2 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 11.1%, compared to $5.9 million for the 2021 first three quarters. The decrease in operating expenses was due primarily to ETC-PZL, who generated both lower general and administrative expenses and lower research and development expenses, for which there was an increase in offsetting reimbursements for research work performed internationally under government grant programs, offset, in part, by an increase in selling and marketing expenses correlating to higher sales.

Other (Income) Expense, Net

Other income, net for the 2022 first three quarters was $2.5 million compared to other expense, net of $40 thousand for the 2021 first three quarters, an increase of $2.5 million due almost entirely from accounting for the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) loan.


Cash Flows from Operating, Investing, and Financing Activities

During the 2022 first three quarters, due primarily from a decrease in contract assets, offset, in part, by an increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets, the Company was provided $2.1 million of cash from operating activities compared to using $0.5 million during the 2021 first three quarters. Under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 606, these accounts represent the timing differences of spending on production activities versus the billing of customer payments.

Cash used for investing activities primarily relates to funds used for capital expenditures of equipment and software development. The Company’s investing activities used $138 thousand during the 2022 first three quarters compared to $78 thousand during the 2021 first three quarters.

The Company’s financing activities used $2.6 million of cash during the 2022 first three quarters for repayments under the Company’s credit facilities compared to providing $20 thousand of cash during the 2021 first three quarters with proceeds from the PPP loan, offset by repayments under the Company’s credit facilities.

About ETC

ETC was incorporated in 1969 in Pennsylvania. For over five decades, we have provided our customers with products, services, and support. Innovation, continuous technological improvement and enhancement, and product quality are core values that are critical to our success. We are a significant supplier and innovator in the following areas: (i) software driven products and services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, fixed and rotary wing upset prevention and recovery and spatial disorientation, and both suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight, collectively, Aircrew Training Systems (“ATS”); (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); (iv) Advanced Disaster Management Simulators (“ADMS”); (v) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizers; and (vi) environmental testing and simulation systems (“ETSS”).

We operate in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions (“Aerospace”) and Commercial/ Industrial Systems (“CIS”). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) ATS products; (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); and (iv) ADMS, as well as integrated logistics support (“ILS”) for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. These products and services provide customers with an offering of comprehensive solutions for improved readiness and reduced operational costs. Sales of our Aerospace products are made principally to U.S. and foreign government agencies and to civil aviation organizations. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizers; and (ii) ETSS; as well as parts and service support for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. We sell our sterilizers to medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and universities. We sell ETSS primarily to commercial automotive and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”) manufacturers.

ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o. (“ETC-PZL”), our 95%-owned subsidiary in Warsaw, Poland, is currently our only operating subsidiary. ETC-PZL manufactures certain simulators and provides software to support products manufactured domestically within our Aerospace segment.

The majority of our net sales are generated from long-term contracts with U.S. and foreign government agencies (including foreign military sales (“FMS”) contracted through the U.S. Government) for the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of ATS products, including altitude (hypobaric) and multiplace chambers (“Chambers”), and the simulators manufactured and sold through ETC-PZL, collectively, Aeromedical Training Solutions. The Company also enters into long-term contracts with domestic customers for the sale of sterilizers and ETSS. Net sales of ADMS are generally much shorter term in nature and vary between domestic and international customers. We generally provide our products and services under fixed-price contracts.

ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Prudenti, CFO

Phone:

(215) 355-9100 x1531

E-mail:

mprudenti@etcusa.com

- Financial Tables Follow -

Table A

ENVIRONMENTAL TECTONICS CORPORATION

SUMMARY TABLE OF RESULTS

(in thousands, except per share information)

Thirteen weeks ended

Variance

26-Nov-21

27-Nov-20

$

%

Net sales

$

4,427

$

3,305

$

1,122

33.9

Cost of goods sold

3,720

3,300

420

12.7

Gross profit

707

5

702

14040.0

Gross profit margin %

16.0%

0.2%

15.8%

7900.0%

Operating expenses

1,658

1,585

73

4.6

Operating loss

(951)

(1,580)

629

-39.8

Operating margin %

-21.5%

-47.8%

26.3%

-55.0%

Interest expense, net

127

170

(43)

-25.3

Other (income) expense, net

(142)

52

(194)

Loss before income taxes

(936)

(1,802)

866

-48.1

Pre-tax margin %

-21.1%

-54.5%

33.4%

-61.3%

Income tax provision

20

20

-

0.0

Net loss

(956)

(1,822)

866

-47.5

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(8)

26

(34)

Net loss attributable to ETC

(964)

(1,796)

832

-46.3

Preferred Stock dividends

(121)

(121)

-

0.0

Loss attributable to common and
participating shareholders

$

(1,085)

$

(1,917)

$

832

-43.4

Per share information:

Basic earnings (loss) per common and participating share:

Distributed earnings per share:

Common

$

-

$

-

$

-

Preferred

$

0.02

$

0.02

$

-

0.0

Undistributed loss per share:

Common

$

(0.07)

$

(0.12)

$

0.05

-41.7

Preferred

$

(0.07)

$

(0.12)

$

0.05

-41.7

Diluted loss per share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.12)

$

0.05

-41.7

Total basic weighted average common and
participating shares

15,569

15,569

Total diluted weighted average shares

15,569

15,569


Table B

ENVIRONMENTAL TECTONICS CORPORATION

SUMMARY TABLE OF RESULTS

(in thousands, except per share information)

Thirty-nine weeks ended

Variance

26-Nov-21

27-Nov-20

$

%

Net sales

$

14,893

$

12,573

$

2,320

18.5

Cost of goods sold

11,790

11,273

517

4.6

Gross profit

3,103

1,300

1,803

138.7

Gross profit margin %

20.8%

10.3%

10.5%

101.9%

Operating expenses

5,243

5,899

(656)

-11.1

Operating loss

(2,140)

(4,599)

2,459

-53.5

Operating margin %

-14.4%

-36.6%

22.2%

-60.7

Interest expense, net

416

507

(91)

-17.9

Other (income) expense, net

(2,472)

40

(2,512)

Loss before income taxes

(84)

(5,146)

5,062

-98.4

Pre-tax margin %

-0.6%

-40.9%

40.3%

-98.5%

Income tax provision

60

60

-

0.0

Net loss

(144)

(5,206)

5,062

-97.2

Loss attributable to non-controlling interest

3

63

(60)

-95.2

Net loss attributable to ETC

(141)

(5,143)

5,002

-97.3

Preferred Stock dividends

(363)

(363)

-

0.0

Loss attributable to common and
participating shareholders

$

(504)

$

(5,506)

$

5,002

-90.8

Per share information:

Basic earnings (loss) per common and participating share:

Distributed earnings per share:

Common

$

-

$

-

$

-

Preferred

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

-

0.0

Undistributed loss per share:

Common

$

(0.03)

$

(0.35)

$

0.32

-91.4

Preferred

$

(0.03)

$

(0.35)

$

0.32

-91.4

Diluted loss per share

$

(0.03)

$

(0.35)

$

0.32

-91.4

Total basic weighted average common and
participating shares

15,569

15,569

Total diluted weighted average shares

15,569

15,569


Table C

ENVIRONMENTAL TECTONICS CORPORATION

OTHER SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(amounts in thousands)

Thirteen weeks ended

Thirty-nine weeks ended

26-Nov-21

27-Nov-20

26-Nov-21

27-Nov-20

EBITDA *

$

(489

)

$

(1,324

)

$

1,292

$

(3,726

)

As of

26-Nov-21

26-Feb-21

Working capital

$

(8,345

)

$

10,032

Total shareholders’ deficit

$

(274

)

$

(76

)

* In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), we also disclose Earnings Before Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure such as EBITDA is intended to enhance the usefulness of financial information by providing a measure that management uses internally to evaluate our expenses and operating performance and factors into several of our financial covenant calculations.

A reader may find this item important in evaluating our performance. Management compensates for the limitations of using non-U.S. GAAP financial measures by using them only to supplement our U.S. GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC Entertainment and GameStop Stocks Were Mixed Today

    What happened A day after a deep market sell-off, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were mixed. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, AMC was down 1.7%, recovering from another steeper dip earlier in the day in a volatile trading session.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Humana shares fall sharply after Medicare Advantage news

    Humana has significantly decreased its estimate for the number of enrollees in individual Medicare Advantage products.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

    Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the pa