ETC Group to Launch the First Digital Asset ETP Based on an MSCI INDEX

ETC Group
·4 min read
ETC Group
ETC Group

ETC GROUP TO LAUNCH THE FIRST
DIGITAL ASSET ETP BASED ON AN MSCI INDEX

  • This is the first crypto ETP to launch based on an MSCI index 

  • The ETP will track the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index, with quarterly rebalancing

  • The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP is expected to list as early as April on Deutsche Börse Xetra under its planned primary ticker “DA20”

  • The ETP will be physically-backed, with digital assets kept in cold storage custody 


29 March, 2023. London, UK - ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), Europe’s leading provider of digital asset-backed securities, has announced today that it will list the first crypto ETP based on an MSCI index. The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP is expected to list on Germany’s Deutsche Börse XETRA in April.

The ETP will track the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, which was developed by MSCI with ETC Group's input, was launched in early March this year, and represents the 20 leading digital assets. These currently include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). Each individual constituent of the index is capped at a maximum of 30 percent. Stablecoins, privacy tokens and meme-coins, are excluded from the index universe.

Like other ETC Group products, the ETP will be physically-backed and the underlying digital assets will be deposited in cold storage custody, in accordance with the index composition and weighting. 
  
Tim Bevan, Co-CEO and Founder of ETC Group, commented, “We are very proud to issue this new benchmark ETP. Tracking twenty constituents, this is the first genuine broad market index ETP in this exciting new asset class providing the ideal asset allocation tool to investors.”

Bradley Duke, Co-CEO and Founder added, "This product signals the evolution of ETC Group’s product offering from single asset access products toward products that provide investment management solutions while retaining the same uncompromising standards in quality and investor security.”

Stephane Mattatia, Head of Thematic Indexes at MSCI said, “The digital assets ecosystem is evolving rapidly and investor demand for access to this new asset class is growing. MSCI Digital Assets Indexes are developed with a systematic and process-oriented approach to help global investors gain transparency into this long-term, disruptive trend and enable them to make better investment decisions.”
 
The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP can, once listed, be bought and sold like shares or ETFs via the regulated stock exchange. All that is required is a standard securities account with a broker or bank. Liquidity in trading of the ETPs is ensured by authorised participants and market makers. 

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk.
Information contained in this press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering to retail investors in the United Kingdom, or a public offering in the United States or Canada, or any state, province or territory thereof, where neither the issuer nor its products are authorised or registered for distribution or sale and where no prospectus of the issuer has been filed with any securities regulator. Full Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc

- ENDS -

Notes for Editors

About ETC Group (www.etc-group.com)  
ETC Group has been created to provide investors with the tools to access the investment opportunities of the digital assets' and blockchain ecosystem. The company develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse.

With a track record of over three years, ETC Group is made up of an exceptional team of financial services professionals and entrepreneurs with experience spanning both digital assets and regulated markets. With product quality and safety at the core of our product creation approach, we aim to continuously launch best-in-class institutional-grade exchange traded products.

As a company, we have previously launched the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product on Deutsche Börse XETRA, the largest ETF trading venue in Europe, and have also launched Europe´s first Metaverse ETF together with HANetf.

Trading Information

Product

Primary listing exchange

Primary ticker

ISIN

ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP

(Expected)
Deutsche Börse XETRA

(Expected)
DA20

(Expected)
DE000A3G3ZL3

ETC Group Physical Bitcoin

Deutsche Börse XETRA

BTCE

DE000A27Z304

ETC Group Physical Ethereum

Deutsche Börse XETRA

ZETH

DE000A3GMKD

ETC Group Physical Litecoin

Deutsche Börse XETRA

ELTC

DE000A3GN5J9

ETC Group Physical Polkadot

Deutsche Börse XETRA

PLKA

DE000A3GVKX6

ETC Group Physical Cardano

Deutsche Börse XETRA

RDAN

DE000A3GVKY4

ETC Group Physical Solana

Deutsche Börse XETRA

ESOL

DE000A3GVKZ1

ETC Group Physical Polygon

Deutsche Börse XETRA

MTCE

DE000A3GWNP

ETC Group Physical XRP

Deutsche Börse XETRA

GXRP

DE000A3GYNB0

The product list including all exchange listings and trading information is available at https://etc-group.com/products/.
Contact index@etc-group.com for any product related inquiries.

Media Contact:

Sam Shelton 
sam@finchpr.com


COHESION BUREAU

Frank Schwarz
T +49 611 580 2929 0
frank.schwarz@cohesionbureau.com

Attachment


