Etcembly Appoints Scott Cuthill as Chief Business Officer

·3 min read

OXFORDSHIRE, England, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etcembly today announced the appointment of Scott Cuthill PhD, as Chief Business Officer (CBO). The Oxford based company is harnessing the power of the adaptive immune system to transform the precision, scale and speed of development of TCR immunotherapies.

Etcembly's CEO and co-founder Dr Michelle Teng said, "On behalf of the Etcembly team, I am delighted to welcome Scott as our CBO. Scott brings a wealth of business development expertise from an impressive career spanning both global Pharma and Biotech. Scott's leadership of this strategically important function will be key to maximising the full potential of EMLyTM the world's largest machine learning database of T cell repertoires. Paired with our unmatched immunology expertise, we will deliver safe and potent TCR immunotherapies through rapid computer-driven engineering."

Etcembly's new CBO, Scott Cuthill, commented on his appointment, "I'm excited to join Etcembly's fantastic team. I'm looking forward to driving the Company's business development strategy as we provide our valuable machine learning platform, EMLyTM, to potential partners and bring effective T cell immunotherapies for their targets to the clinic."

Scott has over 25 years' experience in the Pharma and Biotech industry, gained initially in a variety of R&D roles at Roche and OSI Pharmaceuticals in the UK, in oncology and viral diseases. Scott has considerable business development experience, having successfully led both in and out-licensing deals for assets ranging from early-stage platform technologies to marketed products. Scott has held Senior Business Development roles most recently at Finland-based Valo Therapeutics, Chroma Therapeutics, and Ipsen Biopharma.

Scott gained his PhD in Medical Sciences from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, and subsequently had postdoctoral positions at The Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in Glasgow, Scotland and The University of Wisconsin Comprehensive Cancer Center in Madison, WI, USA.

Media contacts:
Etcembly
CEO Michelle Teng
+44 7731854522
michelle@etcembly.io

CBO
Scott Cuthill
+44 7585760228
scott@etcembly.io

Scius Communications
Katja Stout
+44 7789435990
katja@sciuscommunications.com

About Etcembly

Etcembly is a UK biotech company harnessing the power of the adaptive immune system to transform the precision, scale and speed of clinical development of immunotherapeutics.

T Cell receptors (TCRs) constitute one of the most promising classes of emerging immunotherapies. Until now, they have remained one of the most complex facets of immune biology, hindering the effective delivery of immunotherapies to patients.

Etcembly takes a novel, multi-modal approach to engineering optimal TCRs for targeted patient populations. The company's pioneering machine learning platform EMLyTM combines in silico prediction with in vitro optimisation. The unification of AI driven design with empirical validation allows the rapid decoding of T cell repertoires leading to TCRs primed for the clinic.

The Company eliminates a significant bottleneck for its industry partners to create safe and potent therapeutic assets and accelerating drug development timelines in indications across oncology, autoimmunity and infectious diseases.

The Company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Oxfordshire, UK. Our partners include Illumina, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Zelluna AS, SingHealth, National Cancer Centre Singapore and Imperial College London. For more information, please visit https://www.etcembly.com/, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etcembly-appoints-scott-cuthill-as-chief-business-officer-301502220.html

SOURCE Etcembly

