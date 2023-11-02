Eterna Therapeutics Appoints Dr. James Bristol to Board of Directors

By Daniella Parra

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) said it appointed Dr. James Bristol, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive with a background in research and drug discovery, to its Board of Directors.

Before his retirement from Pfizer in 2007, Dr. Bristol held various key positions in research and drug discovery and was responsible for overseeing significant drug development efforts, the company said. His addition to Eterna’s board is seen as a valuable asset to the company’s mission of developing next-generation therapies.

“Eterna’s mRNA cell engineering platform is a stand out in the industry and I look forward to working with the leadership team and Board to fully realize its potential,” Dr. Bristol said.

