Eterna Therapeutics Appoints Megan Yung as CSO, General Counsel

By Daniella Parra

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) said it named Megan Yung as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel.

Ms. Yung brings expertise from her previous roles at SQZ Biotechnologies and her background in intellectual property law, Eterna said in a statement.

Eterna aims to advance mRNA-based therapeutics and pursue strategic collaborations.

“Megan is an experienced biotech strategist with a proven track record of building value for companies through high-value strategic transactions and we are thrilled to welcome her to Eterna’s leadership team,” said Matt Angel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Eterna.

Contact:

Healthcare Edge

Editor@Executives-edge.com