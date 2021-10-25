U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,582.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,390.25
    +49.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    +1.06 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    15.86
    +0.85 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8350
    +0.3750 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,765.33
    +2,382.77 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.58
    +25.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Eternal Water Announces Powerhouse Leadership Team Including Vice Presidents of Sales, National Accounts, and Brand and Marketing

·4 min read

Eight former Essentia Water executives, including vanguards Tahne Davis, Craig Miller, Chris Schons, will fast-track Eternal Water's growth and steer brand expansion.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Water, the No. 3 selling alkaline water brand in the United States, announces the addition of eight sales and marketing executives to lead the brand through its next growth phase. The new roster is uniquely poised to accelerate the retail expansion of Eternal Water, all eight having had tenure at Essentia Water, the No. 1 premium alkaline water brand that Nestlé recently acquired. Eternal's Founder and CEO Karim Mashouf says the brand is primed to grow five times in the next three to five years.

Naturally Alkaline Spring Water
Naturally Alkaline Spring Water

"This group of respected industry professionals is a dream team for Eternal. Each quickly understood our brand's distinctive attributes and potential," says Mashouf. "Our new team brings best-in-class practices, vision, and the kind of energy that will make Eternal's growth goals a reality."

Leading Eternal's expansion are Tahne Davis, vice president of marketing and brand, Craig Miller, vice president of national accounts, and Chris Schons, vice president of sales. Tim Dorman is director of sales, national accounts, Alfred Garza and Jerry Meyers are directors of sales, and Jeff Bulman and Gary Eisele are national account managers.

Tahne Davis, Vice President, Marketing and Brand
Tahne Davis is a seasoned marketing professional with more than 25 years in the game. As one of Essentia's first seven hires, Davis was instrumental in developing Essentia's brand's identity and creating marketing strategies that led the brand to the top of the category. Before Essentia, she ran her branding firm, working with many leading companies in the active lifestyle space.

"I'm an entrepreneur at heart, so the chance to dive in and transform Eternal into a beloved brand is exciting," says Davis. "With the synergy of Eternal's sales and marketing teams, I'm confident this brand will dominate the CPG space."

Craig Miller Vice President, National Accounts
With more than three decades in the beverage space, Craig Miller has led sales for brands like Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, and most recently Essentia Water. Miller has successfully built sales teams and lasting retail partnerships throughout his career, critical for taking Eternal to the next level.

"Karim is equal parts grit and integrity. His vision to fast-track Eternal means building from the ground up, which is an exciting proposition," says Miller. "Additionally, Eternal controls its bottling, making it more reliable for the retailer."

Chris Schons, Divisional Vice President of Sales
Chris Schons has spent more than thirty years in the beverage industry. Before joining Eternal, he was division vice president for Essentia Water and had also been an area director of sales for the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. Schons is passionate about developing brands like Eternal, that have not yet met their full potential.

"Our team knows what it takes to compete in this competitive space and win. In addition to that, Eternal is naturally and locally sourced, which connects with today's consumer," says Schons. "Our team and this product are a winning combination."

Eternal Water is sold in more than 30,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Albertsons, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Publix, and Safeway. Under the leadership of its new sales and marketing team, the brand expects to increase that footprint to over 100,000 locations within the next three to five years.

ABOUT ETERNAL WATER
Eternal Water, established in 2009, is the No. 3 selling alkaline water in the United States. It is also the No. 3 selling premium sourced water brand and one of the highest velocity premium waters in the country. Eternal Water is naturally sourced in California and Tennessee, where water is filtered through layers of ancient rock, absorbing essential minerals and making it naturally alkaline. Eternal Water is bottled in nearby facilities owned and operated by Eternal Water, lessening the brand's carbon footprint. To learn more about Eternal Water, visit www.eternalwater.com.

Media Contact:
Tahne Davis, 206.818.9707, 322026@email4pr.com

Naturally Alkaline Spring Water
Naturally Alkaline Spring Water
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eternal-water-announces-powerhouse-leadership-team-including-vice-presidents-of-sales-national-accounts-and-brand-and-marketing-301406961.html

SOURCE Eternal Water

Recommended Stories

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Retirement savings contribution credits and more: How Congress can help retirees save

    Congress is considering several proposals that could make retirement savings more worthwhile: student loan matching, retirement credits, and more

  • Natural-Gas Sticker Shock Is Coming to Your Dinner Table and Commute

    Expensive natural gas is having all sorts of cascading effects, some of which may only show up next year.

  • Excellon Announces Board and Management Changes

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Swinoga as an independent director to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and Jorge Ortega as Vice President Exploration. The Company also reports the departure of Ben Pullinger as Senior Vice President Geology and Corporate Development to pursue an opportunity with a West African gold producer.

  • Wells Fargo to roll out revamped mobile app, new virtual assistant in 2022

    Wells Fargo & Co. is revamping its mobile app and adding a virtual assistant, part of the company's ongoing efforts to transform its digital capabilities.

  • QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

    QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40% stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday. The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.

  • How the pandemic can help us reimagine and redefine a better retirement future

    Will this once-in-a-century event change retirement so more of us can realize our goals and the potential of extra years of life?

  • Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazil Nickel and Copper Projects

    Sibanye-Stillwater is in advanced talks to buy two Brazilian mining companies for about $1 billion including debt, a bet on continued demand for metals used in the production of electric-car batteries. The South Africa-based miner confirmed the talks Monday, without disclosing the valuation under discussion, after The Wall Street Journal reported they were taking place. It would acquire Atlantic Nickel, which operates the Santa Rita mine, one of the world’s biggest open-pit nickel sulfide mines, and Mineracao Vale Verde, which is developing a copper-and-gold mine.

  • BASF adds SVolt as latest partner in Chinese battery business

    German chemical giant BASF and Chinese battery manufacturer SVolt have formed a partnership to develop battery materials, the companies said on Monday in a joint statement. The partnership is focused on development of cathode active materials as well as raw materials supply and the recycling of battery cells from SVolt, the companies said without disclosing financial details. SVolt is the latest company in China that BASF has attached itself to in its quest to expand into the battery market.

  • More Home Builder Earnings Are On the Way. What to Know.

    Builder stocks have been stuck in a rut even as a surge of buyers continues to fuel a robust housing market. Headwinds will continue for the sector, but analysts are optimistic ahead of earnings this week. Existing-home sales rose 7% month over month in September to the fastest seasonally-adjusted annual rate since January, according to the National Association of Realtors.