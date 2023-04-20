ETF Central Expands Platform to Further ETF Education

ETF Central

Collaboration with The ETF Institute strengthens platform’s offerings for industry professionals

NEW YORK, NY -- April 20th, 2023 -- ETF Central, a destination website and platform for ETF investors and practitioners operated by Trackinsight and the New York Stock Exchange, today announced a collaboration with The ETF Institute to further ETF education and The ETF Institute’s Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation.

ETF Central provides free educational content for professionals and investors in the fast-growing ETF industry as well as access to market data across U.S.-listed ETFs. This new collaboration represents an important expansion of the information available on the platform, providing individuals with preparatory materials to help achieve and maintain the CETF designation.

“ETF Central is pleased to collaborate with The ETF Institute to support the continued growth of the CETF designation and the curriculum behind it,” said Philippe Malaise, Co-founder and CEO of Trackinsight. “Together with the NYSE, Trackinsight created ETF Central to be the primary resource for professionals and investors seeking educational content, news and data on the ETF industry.”

“We are thrilled to work together with ETF Central to bring new resources to CETF holders and candidates,” said Nate Geraci, Co-founder of The ETF Institute. “The ETF industry has grown at a rapid pace since the first U.S.-listed ETF was launched three decades ago, and we developed the CETF designation to help standardize and advance the knowledge base of professionals in our industry.”

“ETF Central’s collaboration with The ETF Institute highlights the continued growth of this platform as a resource for industry professionals and investors alike,” said Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE. “ETF Central’s goal is to empower the ETF community, and supporting the growth of the CETF designation only furthers that mission.”

The CETF designation is recognized by FINRA and granted to candidates after successfully completing a comprehensive examination demonstrating competence in a broad range of ETF topics.

About ETF Central

ETF Central is an online platform that offers free educational content, data and analytics for ETF industry professionals and investors, including real-time market data across U.S.-listed ETFs, digital screeners and selection tools, ETF news and digital events. ETF Central was founded by Trackinsight and the New York Stock Exchange in 2022.

About The ETF Institute

The ETF Institute is the first and only independent organization providing ETF industry professionals and financial advisors with certification, education, and training pertaining to exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By granting the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation and upholding it as the recognized industry standard, we seek to help financial professionals increase their knowledge of ETFs, enhance their careers, and benefit the general investing public. The ETF Institute awards this designation to candidates who successfully pass a comprehensive examination, demonstrating a thorough knowledge of foundational ETF concepts.

