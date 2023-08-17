U.S. markets closed

ETF Fund Flows as of August 15, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

DAUG

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August

340.76

759.43

44.87%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

292.75

351,144.71

0.08%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

285.38

39,601.79

0.72%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

211.35

334,492.73

0.06%

IWS

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

156.17

13,330.48

1.17%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

136.07

40,746.95

0.33%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

123.88

54,717.53

0.23%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

114.17

3,178.60

3.59%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

111.13

200,429.27

0.06%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

76.31

49,243.96

0.15%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,164.83

419,376.56

-0.28%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-786.18

34,151.56

-2.30%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-664.87

13,379.63

-4.97%

FAUG

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August

-484.03

543.20

-89.11%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-247.24

30,390.41

-0.81%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

-172.71

92,334.13

-0.19%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-159.99

22,593.68

-0.71%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-148.86

17,994.93

-0.83%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-143.22

36,204.03

-0.40%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-141.53

18,245.58

-0.78%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-144.64

4,480,420.60

0.00%

International Equity

-241.58

1,292,879.29

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

-1,346.66

1,252,272.30

-0.11%

International Fixed Income

68.21

154,364.99

0.04%

Commodities

-106.46

127,975.43

-0.08%

Currency

-2.28

2,894.00

-0.08%

Leveraged

125.38

71,403.05

0.18%

Inverse

-120.76

18,388.97

-0.66%

Asset Allocation

-5.51

15,582.78

-0.04%

Alternatives

-2.17

7,150.80

-0.03%

Total:

-1,776.48

7,423,332.22

-0.02%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


