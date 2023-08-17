ETF Fund Flows as of August 15, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
340.76
759.43
44.87%
292.75
351,144.71
0.08%
285.38
39,601.79
0.72%
211.35
334,492.73
0.06%
156.17
13,330.48
1.17%
136.07
40,746.95
0.33%
123.88
54,717.53
0.23%
114.17
3,178.60
3.59%
111.13
200,429.27
0.06%
76.31
49,243.96
0.15%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,164.83
419,376.56
-0.28%
-786.18
34,151.56
-2.30%
-664.87
13,379.63
-4.97%
-484.03
543.20
-89.11%
-247.24
30,390.41
-0.81%
-172.71
92,334.13
-0.19%
-159.99
22,593.68
-0.71%
-148.86
17,994.93
-0.83%
-143.22
36,204.03
-0.40%
-141.53
18,245.58
-0.78%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-144.64
4,480,420.60
0.00%
International Equity
-241.58
1,292,879.29
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
-1,346.66
1,252,272.30
-0.11%
International Fixed Income
68.21
154,364.99
0.04%
Commodities
-106.46
127,975.43
-0.08%
Currency
-2.28
2,894.00
-0.08%
Leveraged
125.38
71,403.05
0.18%
Inverse
-120.76
18,388.97
-0.66%
Asset Allocation
-5.51
15,582.78
-0.04%
Alternatives
-2.17
7,150.80
-0.03%
Total:
-1,776.48
7,423,332.22
-0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.