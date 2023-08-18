U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,567.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,758.75
    -19.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.40
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.90
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    +0.0500 (+1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +1.11 (+6.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2755
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4100
    -0.4180 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,461.34
    -2,142.80 (-7.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.29
    -45.38 (-7.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,565.21
    -60.79 (-0.19%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of August 16, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,099.07

199,315.44

0.55%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

583.26

54,600.21

1.07%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

556.57

347,698.69

0.16%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

545.46

49,285.45

1.11%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

363.78

331,037.44

0.11%

PKW

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

296.37

1,805.14

16.42%

IJR

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

235.91

70,702.94

0.33%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

187.77

28,384.60

0.66%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

149.14

40,749.91

0.37%

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

130.51

12,995.52

1.00%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-819.39

413,783.23

-0.20%

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

-694.87

6,388.04

-10.88%

DAUG

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August

-337.71

413.04

-81.76%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-261.14

33,770.56

-0.77%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-231.16

13,123.95

-1.76%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-185.86

14,716.99

-1.26%

EWT

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

-153.86

3,389.51

-4.54%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

-153.18

91,976.46

-0.17%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-132.61

17,678.92

-0.75%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-128.35

33,793.10

-0.38%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

2,101.91

4,429,850.16

0.05%

International Equity

-68.78

1,279,330.37

-0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

-122.70

1,249,995.14

-0.01%

International Fixed Income

-15.07

153,921.78

-0.01%

Commodities

17.66

127,534.26

0.01%

Currency

0.22

2,894.05

0.01%

Leveraged

199.28

70,285.27

0.28%

Inverse

-91.07

18,472.47

-0.49%

Asset Allocation

-1.60

15,460.37

-0.01%

Alternatives

-23.07

7,128.63

-0.32%

Total:

1,996.78

7,354,872.49

0.03%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


