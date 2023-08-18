ETF Fund Flows as of August 16, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,099.07
199,315.44
0.55%
583.26
54,600.21
1.07%
556.57
347,698.69
0.16%
545.46
49,285.45
1.11%
363.78
331,037.44
0.11%
296.37
1,805.14
16.42%
235.91
70,702.94
0.33%
187.77
28,384.60
0.66%
149.14
40,749.91
0.37%
130.51
12,995.52
1.00%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-819.39
413,783.23
-0.20%
-694.87
6,388.04
-10.88%
-337.71
413.04
-81.76%
-261.14
33,770.56
-0.77%
-231.16
13,123.95
-1.76%
-185.86
14,716.99
-1.26%
-153.86
3,389.51
-4.54%
-153.18
91,976.46
-0.17%
-132.61
17,678.92
-0.75%
-128.35
33,793.10
-0.38%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
2,101.91
4,429,850.16
0.05%
International Equity
-68.78
1,279,330.37
-0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
-122.70
1,249,995.14
-0.01%
International Fixed Income
-15.07
153,921.78
-0.01%
Commodities
17.66
127,534.26
0.01%
Currency
0.22
2,894.05
0.01%
Leveraged
199.28
70,285.27
0.28%
Inverse
-91.07
18,472.47
-0.49%
Asset Allocation
-1.60
15,460.37
-0.01%
Alternatives
-23.07
7,128.63
-0.32%
Total:
1,996.78
7,354,872.49
0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.