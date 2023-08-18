ETF Fund Flows as of August 16, 2023

TipRanks

Over the summer months the bull market that has defined 2023 so far has been taking a break. The question is, can it regain momentum and push ahead again? Or as Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus puts it, is it just “the pause that refreshes?” While Stoltzfus notes the potential for “some uptick in volatility” in the weeks and months ahead, his overall view of what’s to come next will be encouraging to investors. “We remain positive on the US economy and the equity markets,