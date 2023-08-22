U.S. markets closed

ETF Fund Flows as of August 18, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

GBIL

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

386.54

5,869.95

6.58%

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

316.32

13,461.25

2.35%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

293.19

28,727.12

1.02%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

244.14

4,815.31

5.07%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

212.58

5,610.40

3.79%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

193.88

16,781.85

1.16%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

167.10

16,292.53

1.03%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

158.39

54,258.64

0.29%

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

141.46

30,723.14

0.46%

PSQ

ProShares Short QQQ

131.12

1,063.91

12.32%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-837.68

7,054.20

-11.87%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-602.54

37,311.53

-1.61%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-308.17

38,614.82

-0.80%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-253.21

33,123.97

-0.76%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-252.09

14,377.40

-1.75%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-197.00

32,951.32

-0.60%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-179.32

196,423.84

-0.09%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-155.55

13,570.10

-1.15%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-139.79

21,982.46

-0.64%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-137.08

326,089.47

-0.04%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-1,937.97

4,347,841.97

-0.04%

International Equity

-139.17

1,256,899.58

-0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

301.67

1,246,020.50

0.02%

International Fixed Income

-192.03

153,318.40

-0.13%

Commodities

149.50

126,966.66

0.12%

Currency

10.08

2,845.67

0.35%

Leveraged

28.51

66,379.00

0.04%

Inverse

1,023.80

20,086.37

5.10%

Asset Allocation

-18.05

14,806.94

-0.12%

Alternatives

-2.24

7,142.03

-0.03%

Total:

-775.91

7,242,307.11

-0.01%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


