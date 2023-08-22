ETF Fund Flows as of August 18, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
386.54
5,869.95
6.58%
316.32
13,461.25
2.35%
293.19
28,727.12
1.02%
244.14
4,815.31
5.07%
212.58
5,610.40
3.79%
193.88
16,781.85
1.16%
167.10
16,292.53
1.03%
158.39
54,258.64
0.29%
141.46
30,723.14
0.46%
131.12
1,063.91
12.32%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-837.68
7,054.20
-11.87%
-602.54
37,311.53
-1.61%
-308.17
38,614.82
-0.80%
-253.21
33,123.97
-0.76%
-252.09
14,377.40
-1.75%
-197.00
32,951.32
-0.60%
-179.32
196,423.84
-0.09%
-155.55
13,570.10
-1.15%
-139.79
21,982.46
-0.64%
-137.08
326,089.47
-0.04%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-1,937.97
4,347,841.97
-0.04%
International Equity
-139.17
1,256,899.58
-0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
301.67
1,246,020.50
0.02%
International Fixed Income
-192.03
153,318.40
-0.13%
Commodities
149.50
126,966.66
0.12%
Currency
10.08
2,845.67
0.35%
Leveraged
28.51
66,379.00
0.04%
Inverse
1,023.80
20,086.37
5.10%
Asset Allocation
-18.05
14,806.94
-0.12%
Alternatives
-2.24
7,142.03
-0.03%
Total:
-775.91
7,242,307.11
-0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.