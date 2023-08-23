ETF Fund Flows as of August 21, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
756.44
14,100.97
5.36%
318.59
39,065.36
0.82%
308.10
16,540.97
1.86%
230.74
53,558.22
0.43%
214.58
13,769.93
1.56%
132.91
28,872.39
0.46%
131.58
342,655.01
0.04%
113.58
20,504.56
0.55%
112.39
507.86
22.13%
105.43
36,238.28
0.29%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,748.70
402,546.00
-0.68%
-1,987.65
194,162.89
-1.02%
-601.44
325,455.48
-0.18%
-329.60
21,493.16
-1.53%
-278.77
4,560.60
-6.11%
-232.56
42,326.93
-0.55%
-207.73
32,799.84
-0.63%
-205.76
16,501.18
-1.25%
-186.82
5,426.38
-3.44%
-138.01
29,376.78
-0.47%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-5,191.82
4,348,325.68
-0.12%
International Equity
10.30
1,252,717.11
0.00%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,412.08
1,247,779.69
0.11%
International Fixed Income
128.84
153,602.10
0.08%
Commodities
-110.16
126,851.31
-0.09%
Currency
-28.63
2,744.52
-1.04%
Leveraged
-163.79
66,175.33
-0.25%
Inverse
-857.36
19,253.46
-4.45%
Asset Allocation
-18.55
14,798.36
-0.13%
Alternatives
109.78
7,245.77
1.52%
Total:
-4,709.31
7,239,493.35
-0.07%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.