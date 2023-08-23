U.S. markets closed

ETF Fund Flows as of August 21, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTIP

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

756.44

14,100.97

5.36%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

318.59

39,065.36

0.82%

EFV

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

308.10

16,540.97

1.86%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

230.74

53,558.22

0.43%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

214.58

13,769.93

1.56%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

132.91

28,872.39

0.46%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

131.58

342,655.01

0.04%

SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

113.58

20,504.56

0.55%

VXX

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN

112.39

507.86

22.13%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

105.43

36,238.28

0.29%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-2,748.70

402,546.00

-0.68%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-1,987.65

194,162.89

-1.02%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-601.44

325,455.48

-0.18%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-329.60

21,493.16

-1.53%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-278.77

4,560.60

-6.11%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-232.56

42,326.93

-0.55%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-207.73

32,799.84

-0.63%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-205.76

16,501.18

-1.25%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-186.82

5,426.38

-3.44%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-138.01

29,376.78

-0.47%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-5,191.82

4,348,325.68

-0.12%

International Equity

10.30

1,252,717.11

0.00%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,412.08

1,247,779.69

0.11%

International Fixed Income

128.84

153,602.10

0.08%

Commodities

-110.16

126,851.31

-0.09%

Currency

-28.63

2,744.52

-1.04%

Leveraged

-163.79

66,175.33

-0.25%

Inverse

-857.36

19,253.46

-4.45%

Asset Allocation

-18.55

14,798.36

-0.13%

Alternatives

109.78

7,245.77

1.52%

Total:

-4,709.31

7,239,493.35

-0.07%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


