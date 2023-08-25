ETF Fund Flows as of August 23, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,144.55
197,735.07
0.58%
1,118.52
13,985.21
8.00%
487.38
974.76
50.00%
352.45
31,307.27
1.13%
312.37
53,846.52
0.58%
276.11
91,591.25
0.30%
266.38
18,228.83
1.46%
215.10
7,129.14
3.02%
202.62
16,465.62
1.23%
156.92
110,975.85
0.14%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-462.42
343,558.23
-0.13%
-394.28
402,400.18
-0.10%
-261.55
9,519.15
-2.75%
-230.80
16,918.49
-1.36%
-187.77
1,279.96
-14.67%
-163.06
32,582.34
-0.50%
-112.79
22,779.07
-0.50%
-95.09
24,833.32
-0.38%
-72.21
30,244.76
-0.24%
-69.00
413.77
-16.67%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
2,307.67
4,357,310.13
0.05%
International Equity
286.60
1,256,550.36
0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,754.00
1,245,245.47
0.22%
International Fixed Income
106.30
153,360.31
0.07%
Commodities
-186.57
126,511.74
-0.15%
Currency
-19.70
2,729.37
-0.72%
Leveraged
30.24
67,712.28
0.04%
Inverse
-144.08
18,574.53
-0.78%
Asset Allocation
-0.27
14,782.45
0.00%
Alternatives
-49.41
7,158.99
-0.69%
Total:
5,084.79
7,249,935.62
0.07%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.