U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,195.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,855.50
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.80
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.36
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2350
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    +1.22 (+7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2573
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1680
    +0.3610 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,141.94
    -230.08 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.89
    -6.13 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.63
    +13.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,717.23
    -569.98 (-1.77%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of August 23, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,144.55

197,735.07

0.58%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

1,118.52

13,985.21

8.00%

PSEP

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September

487.38

974.76

50.00%

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

352.45

31,307.27

1.13%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

312.37

53,846.52

0.58%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

276.11

91,591.25

0.30%

SPYG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

266.38

18,228.83

1.46%

TLH

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

215.10

7,129.14

3.02%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

202.62

16,465.62

1.23%

VEA

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

156.92

110,975.85

0.14%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-462.42

343,558.23

-0.13%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-394.28

402,400.18

-0.10%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-261.55

9,519.15

-2.75%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-230.80

16,918.49

-1.36%

USO

United States Oil Fund LP

-187.77

1,279.96

-14.67%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-163.06

32,582.34

-0.50%

JPST

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

-112.79

22,779.07

-0.50%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

-95.09

24,833.32

-0.38%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-72.21

30,244.76

-0.24%

VXX

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN

-69.00

413.77

-16.67%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

2,307.67

4,357,310.13

0.05%

International Equity

286.60

1,256,550.36

0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,754.00

1,245,245.47

0.22%

International Fixed Income

106.30

153,360.31

0.07%

Commodities

-186.57

126,511.74

-0.15%

Currency

-19.70

2,729.37

-0.72%

Leveraged

30.24

67,712.28

0.04%

Inverse

-144.08

18,574.53

-0.78%

Asset Allocation

-0.27

14,782.45

0.00%

Alternatives

-49.41

7,158.99

-0.69%

Total:

5,084.79

7,249,935.62

0.07%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved