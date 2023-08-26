ETF Fund Flows as of August 24, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,125.99
202,032.12
0.56%
489.80
347,848.74
0.14%
395.08
14,469.01
2.73%
310.92
7,267.62
4.28%
210.15
33,277.76
0.63%
204.22
54,609.37
0.37%
173.55
31,225.12
0.56%
159.65
17,181.88
0.93%
152.75
9,881.59
1.55%
148.79
2,814.04
5.29%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,173.75
405,667.48
-0.29%
-492.91
492.91
-100.00%
-424.33
47,948.77
-0.88%
-298.75
21,316.70
-1.40%
-229.87
15,431.05
-1.49%
-152.70
39,825.28
-0.38%
-150.43
28,299.15
-0.53%
-141.27
17,845.49
-0.79%
-137.94
26,923.71
-0.51%
-86.52
2,669.69
-3.24%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
1,758.23
4,404,668.50
0.04%
International Equity
-143.93
1,269,199.96
-0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,392.96
1,254,896.33
0.11%
International Fixed Income
164.63
154,439.85
0.11%
Commodities
-267.54
127,633.04
-0.21%
Currency
-2.88
2,760.41
-0.10%
Leveraged
322.36
70,538.86
0.46%
Inverse
-420.98
17,584.47
-2.39%
Asset Allocation
-8.08
14,907.44
-0.05%
Alternatives
-4.54
7,136.28
-0.06%
Total:
2,790.23
7,323,765.13
0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.