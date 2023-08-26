U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.71
    +29.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,346.90
    +247.48 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,590.65
    +126.67 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.63
    +7.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.05
    +1.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.30
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4040
    +0.5970 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,058.10
    -92.03 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.85
    -1.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,624.28
    -662.93 (-2.05%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of August 24, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,125.99

202,032.12

0.56%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

489.80

347,848.74

0.14%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

395.08

14,469.01

2.73%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

310.92

7,267.62

4.28%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

210.15

33,277.76

0.63%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

204.22

54,609.37

0.37%

SCHF

Schwab International Equity ETF

173.55

31,225.12

0.56%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

159.65

17,181.88

0.93%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

152.75

9,881.59

1.55%

KRE

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

148.79

2,814.04

5.29%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,173.75

405,667.48

-0.29%

PSEP

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September

-492.91

492.91

-100.00%

EFA

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

-424.33

47,948.77

-0.88%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-298.75

21,316.70

-1.40%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-229.87

15,431.05

-1.49%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-152.70

39,825.28

-0.38%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-150.43

28,299.15

-0.53%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-141.27

17,845.49

-0.79%

IAU

iShares Gold Trust

-137.94

26,923.71

-0.51%

URTH

iShares MSCI World ETF

-86.52

2,669.69

-3.24%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

1,758.23

4,404,668.50

0.04%

International Equity

-143.93

1,269,199.96

-0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,392.96

1,254,896.33

0.11%

International Fixed Income

164.63

154,439.85

0.11%

Commodities

-267.54

127,633.04

-0.21%

Currency

-2.88

2,760.41

-0.10%

Leveraged

322.36

70,538.86

0.46%

Inverse

-420.98

17,584.47

-2.39%

Asset Allocation

-8.08

14,907.44

-0.05%

Alternatives

-4.54

7,136.28

-0.06%

Total:

2,790.23

7,323,765.13

0.04%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


