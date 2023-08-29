U.S. markets closed

ETF Fund Flows as of August 25, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

830.28

401,061.12

0.21%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

463.93

40,702.31

1.14%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

382.68

4,668.32

8.20%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

311.82

29,659.32

1.05%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

305.46

326,336.02

0.09%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

302.69

16,958.22

1.78%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

284.56

39,867.47

0.71%

SOXS

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

198.41

1,104.85

17.96%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

158.56

50,892.15

0.31%

SUSA

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

147.82

3,908.07

3.78%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-750.58

13,673.94

-5.49%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-523.62

197,097.11

-0.27%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

-284.52

21,792.03

-1.31%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-240.50

6,068.44

-3.96%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-220.01

32,959.32

-0.67%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-219.96

53,698.79

-0.41%

IAU

iShares Gold Trust

-217.86

26,713.27

-0.82%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-204.61

29,102.94

-0.70%

EMLC

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

-201.15

3,226.56

-6.23%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-198.04

32,549.61

-0.61%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

788.31

4,350,050.62

0.02%

International Equity

-338.53

1,258,360.21

-0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

269.95

1,252,786.97

0.02%

International Fixed Income

-128.79

154,283.86

-0.08%

Commodities

-193.41

127,706.46

-0.15%

Currency

-19.55

2,716.90

-0.72%

Leveraged

-157.78

67,080.59

-0.24%

Inverse

1,104.45

19,323.20

5.72%

Asset Allocation

-4.35

14,791.64

-0.03%

Alternatives

-16.38

7,116.31

-0.23%

Total:

1,303.93

7,254,216.78

0.02%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


