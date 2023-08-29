ETF Fund Flows as of August 25, 2023

TipRanks

Just because something hasn’t happened yet doesn’t mean it isn’t about to. That essentially is the view of the legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller regarding the prospect of a looming recession. Unlike other financial prognosticators, Druckenmiller hasn’t flip-flopped on the issue and has remained adamant that a recession is on the way. “To me the probabilities haven’t changed,” Druckenmiller has said, “it has been pushed out relative to expectations, but in no way does the fact that it hasn