ETF Fund Flows as of August 25, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
830.28
401,061.12
0.21%
463.93
40,702.31
1.14%
382.68
4,668.32
8.20%
311.82
29,659.32
1.05%
305.46
326,336.02
0.09%
302.69
16,958.22
1.78%
284.56
39,867.47
0.71%
198.41
1,104.85
17.96%
158.56
50,892.15
0.31%
147.82
3,908.07
3.78%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-750.58
13,673.94
-5.49%
-523.62
197,097.11
-0.27%
-284.52
21,792.03
-1.31%
-240.50
6,068.44
-3.96%
-220.01
32,959.32
-0.67%
-219.96
53,698.79
-0.41%
-217.86
26,713.27
-0.82%
-204.61
29,102.94
-0.70%
-201.15
3,226.56
-6.23%
-198.04
32,549.61
-0.61%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
788.31
4,350,050.62
0.02%
International Equity
-338.53
1,258,360.21
-0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
269.95
1,252,786.97
0.02%
International Fixed Income
-128.79
154,283.86
-0.08%
Commodities
-193.41
127,706.46
-0.15%
Currency
-19.55
2,716.90
-0.72%
Leveraged
-157.78
67,080.59
-0.24%
Inverse
1,104.45
19,323.20
5.72%
Asset Allocation
-4.35
14,791.64
-0.03%
Alternatives
-16.38
7,116.31
-0.23%
Total:
1,303.93
7,254,216.78
0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.