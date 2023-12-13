ETF Fund Flows as of December 12, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,500.51
442,058.70
0.57%
913.46
377,966.95
0.24%
705.37
40,479.99
1.74%
433.37
31,109.44
1.39%
347.05
9,665.71
3.59%
334.59
32,666.55
1.02%
300.25
31,376.01
0.96%
258.68
6,778.21
3.82%
252.28
51,939.11
0.49%
245.86
11,335.44
2.17%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-846.94
216,392.20
-0.39%
-833.05
2,697.18
-30.89%
-482.82
27,369.10
-1.76%
-392.80
36,020.79
-1.09%
-342.67
25,463.62
-1.35%
-305.54
4,028.64
-7.58%
-296.60
1,050.83
-28.23%
-264.12
19,058.72
-1.39%
-256.35
580.17
-44.19%
-226.82
29,982.94
-0.76%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-4.95
6,964.12
-0.07%
Asset Allocation
21.33
15,769.49
0.14%
Commodities
53.22
129,466.52
0.04%
Currency
10.87
3,640.44
0.30%
International Equity
1,125.52
1,307,855.29
0.09%
International Fixed Income
298.27
164,362.50
0.18%
Inverse
-328.98
16,230.82
-2.03%
Leveraged
768.75
73,453.94
1.05%
U.S. Equity
4,801.23
4,653,331.77
0.10%
U.S. Fixed Income
-1,502.28
1,323,187.22
-0.11%
Total:
5,242.97
7,694,262.10
0.07%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.