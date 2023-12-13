Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,651.75
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,647.00
    +49.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,391.25
    +28.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.50
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    -0.0330 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    12.07
    -0.56 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2561
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4530
    +0.0540 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,404.05
    -294.36 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.70
    +4.64 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.77
    -2.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,014.35
    +170.65 (+0.52%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of December 12, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

2,500.51

442,058.70

0.57%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

913.46

377,966.95

0.24%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

705.37

40,479.99

1.74%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

433.37

31,109.44

1.39%

VGLT

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

347.05

9,665.71

3.59%

SCHF

Schwab International Equity ETF

334.59

32,666.55

1.02%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

300.25

31,376.01

0.96%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

258.68

6,778.21

3.82%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

252.28

51,939.11

0.49%

FNDF

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

245.86

11,335.44

2.17%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-846.94

216,392.20

-0.39%

TBIL

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

-833.05

2,697.18

-30.89%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-482.82

27,369.10

-1.76%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-392.80

36,020.79

-1.09%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-342.67

25,463.62

-1.35%

VUSB

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

-305.54

4,028.64

-7.58%

USSG

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

-296.60

1,050.83

-28.23%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

-264.12

19,058.72

-1.39%

XBIL

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

-256.35

580.17

-44.19%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-226.82

29,982.94

-0.76%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-4.95

6,964.12

-0.07%

Asset Allocation

21.33

15,769.49

0.14%

Commodities

53.22

129,466.52

0.04%

Currency

10.87

3,640.44

0.30%

International Equity

1,125.52

1,307,855.29

0.09%

International Fixed Income

298.27

164,362.50

0.18%

Inverse

-328.98

16,230.82

-2.03%

Leveraged

768.75

73,453.94

1.05%

U.S. Equity

4,801.23

4,653,331.77

0.10%

U.S. Fixed Income

-1,502.28

1,323,187.22

-0.11%

Total:

5,242.97

7,694,262.10

0.07%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink

