ETF Fund Flows as of December 12, 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Dealers squaring their books ahead of an options expiration that is set to be the largest on record for S&P 500-linked derivatives may be helping to tamp down swings in U.S. stocks, market participants said. Some $5 trillion in U.S. stock options are set to expire on Friday, 80% in S&P 500-linked contracts - the largest such expiration in at least 20 years - according to Asym500 MRA Institutional, a unit of derivatives strategy and execution firm Macro Risk Advisors. While such events can exacerbate volatility, strategists say market participants’ behavior ahead of the upcoming expiration has been muting stock gyrations and may be one reason equities have traded in a tight range over the last few weeks.