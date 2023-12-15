Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of December 14, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

3,962.44

106,462.15

3.72%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

2,328.23

338,485.94

0.69%

VB

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

1,149.08

48,484.71

2.37%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

848.67

104,034.86

0.82%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

672.54

56,866.60

1.18%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

625.05

42,900.24

1.46%

VBR

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

597.24

26,445.37

2.26%

IAGG

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

472.77

5,473.49

8.64%

VXF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

472.59

17,463.56

2.71%

VBK

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

363.43

14,925.15

2.43%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-2,715.20

444,262.78

-0.61%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-2,214.95

388,012.11

-0.57%

GOVT

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

-325.22

22,284.03

-1.46%

FDEC

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December

-313.81

364.20

-86.16%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-312.83

58,766.53

-0.53%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-292.39

35,490.94

-0.82%

XLB

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

-290.39

4,980.02

-5.83%

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

-268.03

35,756.20

-0.75%

IJH

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

-237.53

74,240.50

-0.32%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-159.51

222,337.01

-0.07%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-14.21

6,908.60

-0.21%

Asset Allocation

-7.63

16,241.00

-0.05%

Commodities

422.84

126,802.50

0.33%

Currency

7.19

3,665.83

0.20%

International Equity

482.52

1,317,899.37

0.04%

International Fixed Income

603.98

164,990.91

0.37%

Inverse

-19.43

16,299.48

-0.12%

Leveraged

141.10

76,895.46

0.18%

U.S. Equity

6,902.39

4,765,322.05

0.14%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,095.70

1,322,873.35

0.16%

Total:

10,614.46

7,817,898.56

0.14%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


