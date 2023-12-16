Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of December 15, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

7,389.74

34,348.11

21.51%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

4,963.34

444,262.78

1.12%

IUSV

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

4,164.77

19,413.40

21.45%

SPYV

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

4,092.45

19,309.24

21.19%

IJJ

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

1,598.18

8,720.85

18.33%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,465.30

394,781.23

0.37%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,393.24

226,553.68

0.61%

SLYV

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

1,071.19

3,741.05

28.63%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

879.91

59,746.89

1.47%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

686.81

18,841.38

3.65%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

DGRW

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Fund

-1,610.76

11,111.48

-14.50%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-698.15

58,588.08

-1.19%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-332.98

33,468.95

-0.99%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-323.90

31,910.94

-1.02%

DON

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

-320.42

3,410.36

-9.40%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-265.51

34,579.52

-0.77%

DLN

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

-263.29

3,636.69

-7.24%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-220.72

9,601.19

-2.30%

XOP

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

-212.30

3,111.47

-6.82%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-197.51

35,763.11

-0.55%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-5.96

6,905.37

-0.09%

Asset Allocation

2.44

16,416.89

0.01%

Commodities

-78.10

126,727.06

-0.06%

Currency

35.91

3,543.22

1.01%

International Equity

746.99

1,326,267.89

0.06%

International Fixed Income

165.00

165,589.54

0.10%

Inverse

-157.32

15,655.70

-1.00%

Leveraged

508.47

79,957.43

0.64%

U.S. Equity

26,742.50

4,823,419.00

0.55%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,084.87

1,331,841.72

0.08%

Total:

29,044.80

7,896,323.82

0.37%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


