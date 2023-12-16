ETF Fund Flows as of December 15, 2023

TipRanks

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), the most dominant social media company in the world, has seen its market value surge by 167% this year, erasing the losses registered in 2022. Even on the back of this stellar performance, Meta stock still offers upside potential for growth investors with a long-term perspective. The ongoing monetization of WhatsApp and the prospects for the Asia-Pacific region are at the center of my investment thesis for the company. I am bullish on Meta stock. WhatsApp Monetizati