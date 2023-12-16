ETF Fund Flows as of December 15, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
7,389.74
34,348.11
21.51%
4,963.34
444,262.78
1.12%
4,164.77
19,413.40
21.45%
4,092.45
19,309.24
21.19%
1,598.18
8,720.85
18.33%
1,465.30
394,781.23
0.37%
1,393.24
226,553.68
0.61%
1,071.19
3,741.05
28.63%
879.91
59,746.89
1.47%
686.81
18,841.38
3.65%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,610.76
11,111.48
-14.50%
-698.15
58,588.08
-1.19%
-332.98
33,468.95
-0.99%
-323.90
31,910.94
-1.02%
-320.42
3,410.36
-9.40%
-265.51
34,579.52
-0.77%
-263.29
3,636.69
-7.24%
-220.72
9,601.19
-2.30%
-212.30
3,111.47
-6.82%
-197.51
35,763.11
-0.55%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-5.96
6,905.37
-0.09%
Asset Allocation
2.44
16,416.89
0.01%
Commodities
-78.10
126,727.06
-0.06%
Currency
35.91
3,543.22
1.01%
International Equity
746.99
1,326,267.89
0.06%
International Fixed Income
165.00
165,589.54
0.10%
Inverse
-157.32
15,655.70
-1.00%
Leveraged
508.47
79,957.43
0.64%
U.S. Equity
26,742.50
4,823,419.00
0.55%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,084.87
1,331,841.72
0.08%
Total:
29,044.80
7,896,323.82
0.37%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.