ETF Fund Flows as of December 4, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

665.07

355,130.70

0.19%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

610.55

37,698.29

1.62%

BNDX

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

375.87

52,734.87

0.71%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

366.81

378,777.31

0.10%

SH

ProShares Short S&P500

294.08

1,828.40

16.08%

SSO

ProShares Ultra S&P 500

275.88

3,922.31

7.03%

SPDN

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares

205.47

400.41

51.31%

SOXS

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

199.33

1,135.22

17.56%

SPIB

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

192.91

7,234.22

2.67%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

190.88

35,280.91

0.54%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

-2,996.05

34,909.31

-8.58%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-2,877.53

217,642.14

-1.32%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

-1,546.60

56,132.21

-2.76%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-647.94

30,623.23

-2.12%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-616.16

435,819.94

-0.14%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-523.77

32,042.78

-1.63%

SPSB

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

-349.41

6,988.15

-5.00%

NULG

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

-338.41

1,163.08

-29.10%

VTEB

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

-335.74

30,795.51

-1.09%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-248.21

6,945.46

-3.57%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-11.93

6,981.51

-0.17%

Asset Allocation

23.31

15,639.75

0.15%

Commodities

228.23

131,703.33

0.17%

Currency

-2.53

3,503.35

-0.07%

International Equity

239.43

1,309,405.31

0.02%

International Fixed Income

630.16

161,257.53

0.39%

Inverse

1,560.47

17,411.55

8.96%

Leveraged

-234.71

74,161.09

-0.32%

U.S. Equity

-7,927.54

4,631,082.06

-0.17%

U.S. Fixed Income

-938.38

1,313,304.06

-0.07%

Total:

-6,433.48

7,664,449.55

-0.08%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


