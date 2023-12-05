ETF Fund Flows as of December 4, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
665.07
355,130.70
0.19%
610.55
37,698.29
1.62%
375.87
52,734.87
0.71%
366.81
378,777.31
0.10%
294.08
1,828.40
16.08%
275.88
3,922.31
7.03%
205.47
400.41
51.31%
199.33
1,135.22
17.56%
192.91
7,234.22
2.67%
190.88
35,280.91
0.54%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,996.05
34,909.31
-8.58%
-2,877.53
217,642.14
-1.32%
-1,546.60
56,132.21
-2.76%
-647.94
30,623.23
-2.12%
-616.16
435,819.94
-0.14%
-523.77
32,042.78
-1.63%
-349.41
6,988.15
-5.00%
-338.41
1,163.08
-29.10%
-335.74
30,795.51
-1.09%
-248.21
6,945.46
-3.57%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-11.93
6,981.51
-0.17%
Asset Allocation
23.31
15,639.75
0.15%
Commodities
228.23
131,703.33
0.17%
Currency
-2.53
3,503.35
-0.07%
International Equity
239.43
1,309,405.31
0.02%
International Fixed Income
630.16
161,257.53
0.39%
Inverse
1,560.47
17,411.55
8.96%
Leveraged
-234.71
74,161.09
-0.32%
U.S. Equity
-7,927.54
4,631,082.06
-0.17%
U.S. Fixed Income
-938.38
1,313,304.06
-0.07%
Total:
-6,433.48
7,664,449.55
-0.08%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.