ETF Fund Flows as of December 4, 2023

SmartAsset

I am in a quandary about how to invest $750,000 that’s in my 401(k). I'm 67 years old, retired and I have not started taking Social Security yet. What is the best way to preserve this money for the rest of my life that doesn't have high fees? -Terry As you know, the big challenge […] The post Ask an Advisor: I’m 67 with $750K in a 401(k). How Can I Preserve This Money for the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.