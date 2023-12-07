Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of December 6, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

952.97

56,991.13

1.67%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

869.02

218,180.76

0.40%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

437.53

355,612.75

0.12%

XLC

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

436.13

15,164.03

2.88%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

430.16

17,734.63

2.43%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

427.95

15,311.87

2.79%

IYR

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

396.04

3,716.72

10.66%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

381.29

15,112.66

2.52%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

299.07

96,407.07

0.31%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

287.54

44,341.01

0.65%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,758.08

437,252.19

-0.40%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-297.69

34,905.29

-0.85%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-261.32

27,092.77

-0.96%

SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

-244.49

19,785.00

-1.24%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-189.00

18,047.21

-1.05%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-181.32

31,130.09

-0.58%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

-157.45

19,177.67

-0.82%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-131.08

27,760.76

-0.47%

VTIP

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

-109.60

12,574.38

-0.87%

PDBC

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

-101.94

5,193.58

-1.96%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

3.20

6,951.51

0.05%

Asset Allocation

10.80

15,741.05

0.07%

Commodities

-325.05

131,751.29

-0.25%

Currency

-59.34

3,551.09

-1.67%

International Equity

489.60

1,311,362.84

0.04%

International Fixed Income

465.61

162,404.14

0.29%

Inverse

-125.44

16,486.13

-0.76%

Leveraged

-104.02

73,566.87

-0.14%

U.S. Equity

5,454.37

4,675,967.39

0.12%

U.S. Fixed Income

697.77

1,314,638.87

0.05%

Total:

6,507.52

7,712,421.17

0.08%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


