ETF Fund Flows as of December 6, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
952.97
56,991.13
1.67%
869.02
218,180.76
0.40%
437.53
355,612.75
0.12%
436.13
15,164.03
2.88%
430.16
17,734.63
2.43%
427.95
15,311.87
2.79%
396.04
3,716.72
10.66%
381.29
15,112.66
2.52%
299.07
96,407.07
0.31%
287.54
44,341.01
0.65%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,758.08
437,252.19
-0.40%
-297.69
34,905.29
-0.85%
-261.32
27,092.77
-0.96%
-244.49
19,785.00
-1.24%
-189.00
18,047.21
-1.05%
-181.32
31,130.09
-0.58%
-157.45
19,177.67
-0.82%
-131.08
27,760.76
-0.47%
-109.60
12,574.38
-0.87%
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
-101.94
5,193.58
-1.96%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
3.20
6,951.51
0.05%
Asset Allocation
10.80
15,741.05
0.07%
Commodities
-325.05
131,751.29
-0.25%
Currency
-59.34
3,551.09
-1.67%
International Equity
489.60
1,311,362.84
0.04%
International Fixed Income
465.61
162,404.14
0.29%
Inverse
-125.44
16,486.13
-0.76%
Leveraged
-104.02
73,566.87
-0.14%
U.S. Equity
5,454.37
4,675,967.39
0.12%
U.S. Fixed Income
697.77
1,314,638.87
0.05%
Total:
6,507.52
7,712,421.17
0.08%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.