ETF Fund Flows as of December 7, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
4,244.56
441,266.41
0.96%
878.89
47,970.23
1.83%
835.42
3,529.70
23.67%
633.31
18,788.45
3.37%
545.12
39,659.15
1.37%
511.21
355,929.03
0.14%
258.31
836.39
30.88%
184.70
1,079.61
17.11%
161.75
56,315.27
0.29%
161.55
53,475.09
0.30%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-483.32
30,041.32
-1.61%
-325.66
30,735.75
-1.06%
-285.57
25,807.04
-1.11%
-271.12
21,106.76
-1.28%
-269.57
1,726.23
-15.62%
-268.60
43,681.86
-0.61%
-232.29
218,472.14
-0.11%
-221.91
17,967.07
-1.24%
-216.86
27,739.79
-0.78%
-214.79
19,573.82
-1.10%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
40.88
6,978.07
0.59%
Asset Allocation
15.83
15,762.09
0.10%
Commodities
-79.03
129,874.60
-0.06%
Currency
-1.44
3,631.89
-0.04%
International Equity
366.19
1,306,387.11
0.03%
International Fixed Income
398.13
163,514.54
0.24%
Inverse
-112.81
16,397.30
-0.69%
Leveraged
88.27
73,626.38
0.12%
U.S. Equity
5,693.92
4,665,051.92
0.12%
U.S. Fixed Income
929.81
1,321,229.17
0.07%
Total:
7,339.75
7,702,453.07
0.10%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.