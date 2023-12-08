Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of December 7, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

4,244.56

441,266.41

0.96%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

878.89

47,970.23

1.83%

TBIL

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

835.42

3,529.70

23.67%

SPYV

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

633.31

18,788.45

3.37%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

545.12

39,659.15

1.37%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

511.21

355,929.03

0.14%

XBIL

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

258.31

836.39

30.88%

FDLO

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

184.70

1,079.61

17.11%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

161.75

56,315.27

0.29%

BNDX

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

161.55

53,475.09

0.30%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-483.32

30,041.32

-1.61%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-325.66

30,735.75

-1.06%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-285.57

25,807.04

-1.11%

IGSB

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-271.12

21,106.76

-1.28%

IBTD

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

-269.57

1,726.23

-15.62%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-268.60

43,681.86

-0.61%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-232.29

218,472.14

-0.11%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

-221.91

17,967.07

-1.24%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-216.86

27,739.79

-0.78%

SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

-214.79

19,573.82

-1.10%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

40.88

6,978.07

0.59%

Asset Allocation

15.83

15,762.09

0.10%

Commodities

-79.03

129,874.60

-0.06%

Currency

-1.44

3,631.89

-0.04%

International Equity

366.19

1,306,387.11

0.03%

International Fixed Income

398.13

163,514.54

0.24%

Inverse

-112.81

16,397.30

-0.69%

Leveraged

88.27

73,626.38

0.12%

U.S. Equity

5,693.92

4,665,051.92

0.12%

U.S. Fixed Income

929.81

1,321,229.17

0.07%

Total:

7,339.75

7,702,453.07

0.10%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved

