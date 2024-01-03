ETF Fund Flows as of January 2, 2024

Barrons.com

Apple stock registered one of its biggest daily declines in a year as investors took in the latest in a series of downgrades of the tech company. Among 44 analysts who cover the stock, according to FactSet 60% have a Buy rating of the equivalent, 30% rate Apple at Hold, and only 10% rate it at as Underweight or Sell. KeyBanc’s Brandon Nispel joined in October, downgrading Apple to Sector Weight from Overweight.