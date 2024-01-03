Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of January 2, 2024

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

EVX

VanEck Environmental Services ETF

0.00

75.18

0.00%

ISZE

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF

0.00

5.21

0.00%

STIP

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

0.00

8,418.76

0.00%

PTLC

Pacer Trendpilot U.S. Large Cap ETF

0.00

2,452.10

0.00%

ASET

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

0.00

17.67

0.00%

SDOW

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

0.00

426.71

0.00%

FEM

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

0.00

415.13

0.00%

THD

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

0.00

282.75

0.00%

PSCI

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

0.00

163.87

0.00%

FXO

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

0.00

812.75

0.00%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

ENRG

SoFi Smart Energy ETF

0.00

1.91

0.00%

IDUB

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF

0.00

113.16

0.00%

DARP

Grizzle Growth ETF

0.00

14.05

0.00%

TIME

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

0.00

15.92

0.00%

CAPE

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

0.00

353.16

0.00%

FIXT

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

0.00

2.32

0.00%

FGDL

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

0.00

58.31

0.00%

RATE

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

0.00

1.83

0.00%

SNAV

Mohr Sector Nav ETF

0.00

54.45

0.00%

MAGS

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF

0.00

35.92

0.00%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

0.00

6,587.45

0.00%

Asset Allocation

0.00

16,851.83

0.00%

Commodities

0.00

131,706.55

0.00%

Currency

0.00

3,553.13

0.00%

International Equity

0.00

1,375,048.21

0.00%

International Fixed Income

0.00

169,651.87

0.00%

Inverse

0.00

13,973.85

0.00%

Leveraged

0.00

85,397.06

0.00%

U.S. Equity

0.00

4,984,400.13

0.00%

U.S. Fixed Income

0.00

1,357,733.27

0.00%

Total:

0.00

8,144,903.35

0.00%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

