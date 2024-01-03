ETF Fund Flows as of January 2, 2024
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
0.00
75.18
0.00%
0.00
5.21
0.00%
0.00
8,418.76
0.00%
0.00
2,452.10
0.00%
0.00
17.67
0.00%
0.00
426.71
0.00%
0.00
415.13
0.00%
0.00
282.75
0.00%
0.00
163.87
0.00%
0.00
812.75
0.00%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
0.00
1.91
0.00%
0.00
113.16
0.00%
0.00
14.05
0.00%
0.00
15.92
0.00%
0.00
353.16
0.00%
0.00
2.32
0.00%
0.00
58.31
0.00%
0.00
1.83
0.00%
0.00
54.45
0.00%
0.00
35.92
0.00%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
0.00
6,587.45
0.00%
Asset Allocation
0.00
16,851.83
0.00%
Commodities
0.00
131,706.55
0.00%
Currency
0.00
3,553.13
0.00%
International Equity
0.00
1,375,048.21
0.00%
International Fixed Income
0.00
169,651.87
0.00%
Inverse
0.00
13,973.85
0.00%
Leveraged
0.00
85,397.06
0.00%
U.S. Equity
0.00
4,984,400.13
0.00%
U.S. Fixed Income
0.00
1,357,733.27
0.00%
Total:
0.00
8,144,903.35
0.00%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.