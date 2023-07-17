ETF Fund Flows as of July 14, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
700.58
343,217.41
0.20%
677.32
35,218.59
1.92%
544.90
4,504.66
12.10%
446.54
316,304.00
0.14%
393.47
1,087.96
36.17%
392.24
331,638.77
0.12%
367.50
9,161.14
4.01%
230.96
33,751.38
0.68%
213.89
20,273.37
1.06%
211.09
15,921.95
1.33%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,225.60
429,263.52
-0.52%
-949.07
3,038.88
-31.23%
-493.38
56,023.34
-0.88%
-492.98
210,159.29
-0.23%
-362.31
7,406.12
-4.89%
-274.64
40,942.42
-0.67%
-220.23
8,463.25
-2.60%
-184.87
8,418.55
-2.20%
-183.13
28,045.24
-0.65%
-146.66
2,281.58
-6.43%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
322.61
4,488,646.61
0.01%
International Equity
1,063.03
1,333,070.25
0.08%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,009.88
1,266,329.64
0.08%
International Fixed Income
308.76
153,375.18
0.20%
Commodities
-37.82
133,171.36
-0.03%
Currency
68.66
3,092.95
2.22%
Leveraged
-1,150.81
75,826.79
-1.52%
Inverse
1,370.58
19,108.85
7.17%
Asset Allocation
16.99
16,076.46
0.11%
Alternatives
56.02
7,144.21
0.78%
Total:
3,027.90
7,495,842.29
0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.