ETF Fund Flows as of July 14, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

700.58

343,217.41

0.20%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

677.32

35,218.59

1.92%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

544.90

4,504.66

12.10%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

446.54

316,304.00

0.14%

SPXS

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

393.47

1,087.96

36.17%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

392.24

331,638.77

0.12%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

367.50

9,161.14

4.01%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

230.96

33,751.38

0.68%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

213.89

20,273.37

1.06%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

211.09

15,921.95

1.33%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-2,225.60

429,263.52

-0.52%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-949.07

3,038.88

-31.23%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-493.38

56,023.34

-0.88%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-492.98

210,159.29

-0.23%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-362.31

7,406.12

-4.89%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-274.64

40,942.42

-0.67%

OEF

iShares S&P 100 ETF

-220.23

8,463.25

-2.60%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-184.87

8,418.55

-2.20%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-183.13

28,045.24

-0.65%

OIH

VanEck Oil Services ETF

-146.66

2,281.58

-6.43%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

322.61

4,488,646.61

0.01%

International Equity

1,063.03

1,333,070.25

0.08%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,009.88

1,266,329.64

0.08%

International Fixed Income

308.76

153,375.18

0.20%

Commodities

-37.82

133,171.36

-0.03%

Currency

68.66

3,092.95

2.22%

Leveraged

-1,150.81

75,826.79

-1.52%

Inverse

1,370.58

19,108.85

7.17%

Asset Allocation

16.99

16,076.46

0.11%

Alternatives

56.02

7,144.21

0.78%

Total:

3,027.90

7,495,842.29

0.04%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


