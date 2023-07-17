ETF Fund Flows as of July 14, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 322.61 4,488,646.61 0.01% International Equity 1,063.03 1,333,070.25 0.08% U.S. Fixed Income 1,009.88 1,266,329.64 0.08% International Fixed Income 308.76 153,375.18 0.20% Commodities -37.82 133,171.36 -0.03% Currency 68.66 3,092.95 2.22% Leveraged -1,150.81 75,826.79 -1.52% Inverse 1,370.58 19,108.85 7.17% Asset Allocation 16.99 16,076.46 0.11% Alternatives 56.02 7,144.21 0.78% Total: 3,027.90 7,495,842.29 0.04%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





