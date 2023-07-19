ETF Fund Flows as of July 17, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

RSPT

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

28,236.58

31,360.69

90.04%

PRF

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. 1000 ETF

24,662.96

30,828.69

80.00%

XLG

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

21,717.16

24,122.30

90.03%

RSPH

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

9,095.58

10,106.20

90.00%

PRFZ

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

8,482.54

10,603.18

80.00%

RPG

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

7,433.83

9,292.29

80.00%

RSPS

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

2,956.29

3,695.36

80.00%

RWJ

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

2,662.58

3,993.87

66.67%

PNQI

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

2,429.30

3,038.68

79.95%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

2,270.33

317,883.29

0.71%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-6,198.50

422,635.08

-1.47%

BSV

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

-2,633.32

34,223.96

-7.69%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-428.59

15,451.69

-2.77%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-317.49

33,969.22

-0.93%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-286.37

51,012.94

-0.56%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-233.38

20,008.87

-1.17%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-184.56

8,219.65

-2.25%

PSP

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

-171.83

42.96

-400.00%

PSCE

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

-165.25

41.14

-401.67%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-164.05

29,209.88

-0.56%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

118,402.39

4,593,087.81

2.58%

International Equity

687.50

1,328,795.90

0.05%

U.S. Fixed Income

-2,599.19

1,259,984.87

-0.21%

International Fixed Income

206.57

153,411.44

0.13%

Commodities

-98.70

133,070.60

-0.07%

Currency

27.17

3,050.74

0.89%

Leveraged

-228.58

75,299.73

-0.30%

Inverse

-260.31

18,928.87

-1.38%

Asset Allocation

1.56

16,010.42

0.01%

Alternatives

-53.67

7,074.76

-0.76%

Total:

116,084.72

7,588,715.14

1.53%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


