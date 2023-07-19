ETF Fund Flows as of July 17, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 118,402.39 4,593,087.81 2.58% International Equity 687.50 1,328,795.90 0.05% U.S. Fixed Income -2,599.19 1,259,984.87 -0.21% International Fixed Income 206.57 153,411.44 0.13% Commodities -98.70 133,070.60 -0.07% Currency 27.17 3,050.74 0.89% Leveraged -228.58 75,299.73 -0.30% Inverse -260.31 18,928.87 -1.38% Asset Allocation 1.56 16,010.42 0.01% Alternatives -53.67 7,074.76 -0.76% Total: 116,084.72 7,588,715.14 1.53%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved