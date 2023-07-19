ETF Fund Flows as of July 17, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
28,236.58
31,360.69
90.04%
24,662.96
30,828.69
80.00%
21,717.16
24,122.30
90.03%
9,095.58
10,106.20
90.00%
8,482.54
10,603.18
80.00%
7,433.83
9,292.29
80.00%
2,956.29
3,695.36
80.00%
2,662.58
3,993.87
66.67%
2,429.30
3,038.68
79.95%
2,270.33
317,883.29
0.71%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-6,198.50
422,635.08
-1.47%
-2,633.32
34,223.96
-7.69%
-428.59
15,451.69
-2.77%
-317.49
33,969.22
-0.93%
-286.37
51,012.94
-0.56%
-233.38
20,008.87
-1.17%
-184.56
8,219.65
-2.25%
-171.83
42.96
-400.00%
-165.25
41.14
-401.67%
-164.05
29,209.88
-0.56%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
118,402.39
4,593,087.81
2.58%
International Equity
687.50
1,328,795.90
0.05%
U.S. Fixed Income
-2,599.19
1,259,984.87
-0.21%
International Fixed Income
206.57
153,411.44
0.13%
Commodities
-98.70
133,070.60
-0.07%
Currency
27.17
3,050.74
0.89%
Leveraged
-228.58
75,299.73
-0.30%
Inverse
-260.31
18,928.87
-1.38%
Asset Allocation
1.56
16,010.42
0.01%
Alternatives
-53.67
7,074.76
-0.76%
Total:
116,084.72
7,588,715.14
1.53%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.