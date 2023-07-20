ETF Fund Flows as of July 18, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

725.25

344,991.04

0.21%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

311.27

34,144.06

0.91%

VFH

Vanguard Financials ETF

296.21

8,556.28

3.46%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

276.70

29,967.61

0.92%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

215.64

93,184.57

0.23%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

205.01

51,913.09

0.39%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

193.18

54,775.41

0.35%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

189.14

334,459.67

0.06%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

180.14

15,604.52

1.15%

VCR

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

168.74

5,247.83

3.22%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-811.62

423,452.34

-0.19%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-597.48

40,162.81

-1.49%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-573.96

212,692.11

-0.27%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-541.89

55,495.11

-0.98%

BSV

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

-242.34

34,008.76

-0.71%

FJUL

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July

-226.62

296.88

-76.33%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-211.06

17,504.89

-1.21%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-203.25

40,212.30

-0.51%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-196.97

27,813.54

-0.71%

SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

-182.94

20,232.61

-0.90%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

2,095.06

4,497,131.58

0.05%

International Equity

179.56

1,329,060.75

0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

-379.80

1,260,795.90

-0.03%

International Fixed Income

8.00

153,552.43

0.01%

Commodities

-119.36

132,562.81

-0.09%

Currency

-

3,049.31

0.00%

Leveraged

2.49

75,584.88

0.00%

Inverse

-68.45

18,495.98

-0.37%

Asset Allocation

-15.75

16,027.36

-0.10%

Alternatives

33.08

7,109.88

0.47%

Total:

1,734.82

7,493,370.89

0.02%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


