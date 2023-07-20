ETF Fund Flows as of July 18, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 2,095.06 4,497,131.58 0.05% International Equity 179.56 1,329,060.75 0.01% U.S. Fixed Income -379.80 1,260,795.90 -0.03% International Fixed Income 8.00 153,552.43 0.01% Commodities -119.36 132,562.81 -0.09% Currency - 3,049.31 0.00% Leveraged 2.49 75,584.88 0.00% Inverse -68.45 18,495.98 -0.37% Asset Allocation -15.75 16,027.36 -0.10% Alternatives 33.08 7,109.88 0.47% Total: 1,734.82 7,493,370.89 0.02%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved