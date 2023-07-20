ETF Fund Flows as of July 18, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
725.25
344,991.04
0.21%
311.27
34,144.06
0.91%
296.21
8,556.28
3.46%
276.70
29,967.61
0.92%
215.64
93,184.57
0.23%
205.01
51,913.09
0.39%
193.18
54,775.41
0.35%
189.14
334,459.67
0.06%
180.14
15,604.52
1.15%
168.74
5,247.83
3.22%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-811.62
423,452.34
-0.19%
-597.48
40,162.81
-1.49%
-573.96
212,692.11
-0.27%
-541.89
55,495.11
-0.98%
-242.34
34,008.76
-0.71%
-226.62
296.88
-76.33%
-211.06
17,504.89
-1.21%
-203.25
40,212.30
-0.51%
-196.97
27,813.54
-0.71%
-182.94
20,232.61
-0.90%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
2,095.06
4,497,131.58
0.05%
International Equity
179.56
1,329,060.75
0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
-379.80
1,260,795.90
-0.03%
International Fixed Income
8.00
153,552.43
0.01%
Commodities
-119.36
132,562.81
-0.09%
Currency
-
3,049.31
0.00%
Leveraged
2.49
75,584.88
0.00%
Inverse
-68.45
18,495.98
-0.37%
Asset Allocation
-15.75
16,027.36
-0.10%
Alternatives
33.08
7,109.88
0.47%
Total:
1,734.82
7,493,370.89
0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.