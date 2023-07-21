ETF Fund Flows as of July 19, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,072.79

348,519.14

0.31%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

471.88

30,756.85

1.53%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

418.45

42,454.37

0.99%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

254.78

56,452.46

0.45%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

221.69

8,449.43

2.62%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

218.17

15,858.76

1.38%

KRE

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

169.31

3,496.15

4.84%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

153.85

3,355.81

4.58%

DFAC

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

150.71

21,651.50

0.70%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

134.65

34,661.68

0.39%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-2,182.70

319,720.39

-0.68%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-1,495.67

335,345.55

-0.45%

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

-270.55

96,280.88

-0.28%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

-258.40

100,958.12

-0.26%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-250.74

214,173.40

-0.12%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-244.28

40,248.77

-0.61%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-197.04

20,782.13

-0.95%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-158.94

426,305.78

-0.04%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-119.27

29,123.14

-0.41%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-114.66

17,370.20

-0.66%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-1,013.40

4,530,037.64

-0.02%

International Equity

160.10

1,333,466.22

0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

588.33

1,262,715.83

0.05%

International Fixed Income

149.73

154,113.29

0.10%

Commodities

77.72

134,259.02

0.06%

Currency

-8.61

2,992.95

-0.29%

Leveraged

-78.96

77,807.71

-0.10%

Inverse

-147.68

17,861.81

-0.83%

Asset Allocation

-1.77

16,096.47

-0.01%

Alternatives

8.02

7,118.62

0.11%

Total:

-266.52

7,536,469.57

0.00%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


