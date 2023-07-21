ETF Fund Flows as of July 19, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,072.79
348,519.14
0.31%
471.88
30,756.85
1.53%
418.45
42,454.37
0.99%
254.78
56,452.46
0.45%
221.69
8,449.43
2.62%
218.17
15,858.76
1.38%
169.31
3,496.15
4.84%
153.85
3,355.81
4.58%
150.71
21,651.50
0.70%
134.65
34,661.68
0.39%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,182.70
319,720.39
-0.68%
-1,495.67
335,345.55
-0.45%
-270.55
96,280.88
-0.28%
-258.40
100,958.12
-0.26%
-250.74
214,173.40
-0.12%
-244.28
40,248.77
-0.61%
-197.04
20,782.13
-0.95%
-158.94
426,305.78
-0.04%
-119.27
29,123.14
-0.41%
-114.66
17,370.20
-0.66%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-1,013.40
4,530,037.64
-0.02%
International Equity
160.10
1,333,466.22
0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
588.33
1,262,715.83
0.05%
International Fixed Income
149.73
154,113.29
0.10%
Commodities
77.72
134,259.02
0.06%
Currency
-8.61
2,992.95
-0.29%
Leveraged
-78.96
77,807.71
-0.10%
Inverse
-147.68
17,861.81
-0.83%
Asset Allocation
-1.77
16,096.47
-0.01%
Alternatives
8.02
7,118.62
0.11%
Total:
-266.52
7,536,469.57
0.00%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.