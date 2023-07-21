ETF Fund Flows as of July 19, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity -1,013.40 4,530,037.64 -0.02% International Equity 160.10 1,333,466.22 0.01% U.S. Fixed Income 588.33 1,262,715.83 0.05% International Fixed Income 149.73 154,113.29 0.10% Commodities 77.72 134,259.02 0.06% Currency -8.61 2,992.95 -0.29% Leveraged -78.96 77,807.71 -0.10% Inverse -147.68 17,861.81 -0.83% Asset Allocation -1.77 16,096.47 -0.01% Alternatives 8.02 7,118.62 0.11% Total: -266.52 7,536,469.57 0.00%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





