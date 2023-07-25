ETF Fund Flows as of July 21, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,707.63
427,454.99
0.87%
2,093.45
8,388.97
24.95%
1,767.33
42,060.30
4.20%
745.28
7,248.58
10.28%
649.35
72,619.38
0.89%
525.56
15,867.80
3.31%
489.60
209,437.82
0.23%
453.11
4,582.90
9.89%
393.58
6,475.07
6.08%
369.64
35,427.34
1.04%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,135.57
25,247.31
-8.46%
-1,463.13
11,749.24
-12.45%
-1,398.96
31,576.47
-4.43%
-1,365.07
13,560.98
-10.07%
-883.94
13,419.97
-6.59%
-775.31
30,534.16
-2.54%
-679.30
7,943.43
-8.55%
-667.65
14,860.89
-4.49%
-550.11
17,725.61
-3.10%
-475.66
50,570.80
-0.94%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-556.52
4,521,096.50
-0.01%
International Equity
424.28
1,327,174.08
0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,256.97
1,263,781.51
0.10%
International Fixed Income
222.38
154,194.66
0.14%
Commodities
321.34
134,998.82
0.24%
Currency
-11.50
2,985.62
-0.39%
Leveraged
-140.48
73,948.67
-0.19%
Inverse
1,242.90
19,241.27
6.46%
Asset Allocation
2.73
16,038.67
0.02%
Alternatives
22.36
7,150.92
0.31%
Total:
2,784.46
7,520,610.70
0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.