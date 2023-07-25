ETF Fund Flows as of July 21, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

3,707.63

427,454.99

0.87%

TFLO

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

2,093.45

8,388.97

24.95%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

1,767.33

42,060.30

4.20%

VGLT

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

745.28

7,248.58

10.28%

IJH

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

649.35

72,619.38

0.89%

EFV

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

525.56

15,867.80

3.31%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

489.60

209,437.82

0.23%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

453.11

4,582.90

9.89%

XLB

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

393.58

6,475.07

6.08%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

369.64

35,427.34

1.04%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

GOVT

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

-2,135.57

25,247.31

-8.46%

IYW

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

-1,463.13

11,749.24

-12.45%

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

-1,398.96

31,576.47

-4.43%

ESGU

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

-1,365.07

13,560.98

-10.07%

SCHO

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

-883.94

13,419.97

-6.59%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-775.31

30,534.16

-2.54%

TLH

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-679.30

7,943.43

-8.55%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-667.65

14,860.89

-4.49%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-550.11

17,725.61

-3.10%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-475.66

50,570.80

-0.94%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-556.52

4,521,096.50

-0.01%

International Equity

424.28

1,327,174.08

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,256.97

1,263,781.51

0.10%

International Fixed Income

222.38

154,194.66

0.14%

Commodities

321.34

134,998.82

0.24%

Currency

-11.50

2,985.62

-0.39%

Leveraged

-140.48

73,948.67

-0.19%

Inverse

1,242.90

19,241.27

6.46%

Asset Allocation

2.73

16,038.67

0.02%

Alternatives

22.36

7,150.92

0.31%

Total:

2,784.46

7,520,610.70

0.04%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


