ETF Fund Flows as of July 21, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity -556.52 4,521,096.50 -0.01% International Equity 424.28 1,327,174.08 0.03% U.S. Fixed Income 1,256.97 1,263,781.51 0.10% International Fixed Income 222.38 154,194.66 0.14% Commodities 321.34 134,998.82 0.24% Currency -11.50 2,985.62 -0.39% Leveraged -140.48 73,948.67 -0.19% Inverse 1,242.90 19,241.27 6.46% Asset Allocation 2.73 16,038.67 0.02% Alternatives 22.36 7,150.92 0.31% Total: 2,784.46 7,520,610.70 0.04%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved