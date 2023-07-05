ETF Fund Flows as of July 3, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,471.01
335,725.36
0.44%
1,422.94
201,558.08
0.71%
776.01
423,496.39
0.18%
478.76
15,043.57
3.18%
248.03
37,237.29
0.67%
243.97
39,484.66
0.62%
220.36
8,711.00
2.53%
217.77
4,395.08
4.95%
195.92
92,093.14
0.21%
190.75
28,044.47
0.68%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-730.01
52,839.98
-1.38%
-683.23
309,814.46
-0.22%
-297.38
3,913.16
-7.60%
-258.67
18,847.77
-1.37%
-226.12
39,478.99
-0.57%
-197.37
28,177.20
-0.70%
-141.95
39,654.22
-0.36%
-139.68
21,350.10
-0.65%
-115.95
99,522.77
-0.12%
-102.60
50,992.82
-0.20%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
3,324.47
4,392,712.31
0.08%
International Equity
-44.06
1,288,317.88
0.00%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,596.59
1,256,429.46
0.13%
International Fixed Income
412.87
151,670.09
0.27%
Commodities
4.91
130,324.41
0.00%
Currency
20.36
2,981.73
0.68%
Leveraged
-399.76
71,036.75
-0.56%
Inverse
-16.99
19,672.27
-0.09%
Asset Allocation
-4.26
15,877.52
-0.03%
Alternatives
-49.49
6,973.03
-0.71%
Total:
4,844.63
7,335,995.45
0.07%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.