ETF Fund Flows as of July 3, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,471.01

335,725.36

0.44%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,422.94

201,558.08

0.71%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

776.01

423,496.39

0.18%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

478.76

15,043.57

3.18%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

248.03

37,237.29

0.67%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

243.97

39,484.66

0.62%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

220.36

8,711.00

2.53%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

217.77

4,395.08

4.95%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

195.92

92,093.14

0.21%

JEPI

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

190.75

28,044.47

0.68%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

-730.01

52,839.98

-1.38%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-683.23

309,814.46

-0.22%

EWT

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

-297.38

3,913.16

-7.60%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-258.67

18,847.77

-1.37%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-226.12

39,478.99

-0.57%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-197.37

28,177.20

-0.70%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-141.95

39,654.22

-0.36%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

-139.68

21,350.10

-0.65%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

-115.95

99,522.77

-0.12%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-102.60

50,992.82

-0.20%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

3,324.47

4,392,712.31

0.08%

International Equity

-44.06

1,288,317.88

0.00%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,596.59

1,256,429.46

0.13%

International Fixed Income

412.87

151,670.09

0.27%

Commodities

4.91

130,324.41

0.00%

Currency

20.36

2,981.73

0.68%

Leveraged

-399.76

71,036.75

-0.56%

Inverse

-16.99

19,672.27

-0.09%

Asset Allocation

-4.26

15,877.52

-0.03%

Alternatives

-49.49

6,973.03

-0.71%

Total:

4,844.63

7,335,995.45

0.07%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


