ETF Fund Flows as of July 3, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 3,324.47 4,392,712.31 0.08% International Equity -44.06 1,288,317.88 0.00% U.S. Fixed Income 1,596.59 1,256,429.46 0.13% International Fixed Income 412.87 151,670.09 0.27% Commodities 4.91 130,324.41 0.00% Currency 20.36 2,981.73 0.68% Leveraged -399.76 71,036.75 -0.56% Inverse -16.99 19,672.27 -0.09% Asset Allocation -4.26 15,877.52 -0.03% Alternatives -49.49 6,973.03 -0.71% Total: 4,844.63 7,335,995.45 0.07%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





