ETF Fund Flows as of July 31, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,649.35
213,283.54
0.77%
708.00
36,389.03
1.95%
379.59
75,240.24
0.50%
252.66
355,653.78
0.07%
249.33
43,433.81
0.57%
247.02
43,889.26
0.56%
137.29
95,146.40
0.14%
136.49
10,757.45
1.27%
117.27
2,451.05
4.78%
108.93
6,535.93
1.67%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-936.76
431,611.09
-0.22%
-565.80
20,482.05
-2.76%
-297.30
6,557.24
-4.53%
-185.57
3,912.25
-4.74%
-160.62
6,354.30
-2.53%
-154.93
3,940.97
-3.93%
-141.05
5,331.24
-2.65%
-137.56
56,860.52
-0.24%
-125.05
6,932.95
-1.80%
-101.57
19,943.83
-0.51%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
2,963.57
4,572,020.25
0.06%
International Equity
-138.16
1,347,526.97
-0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
-398.27
1,266,211.82
-0.03%
International Fixed Income
154.49
154,837.57
0.10%
Commodities
10.05
133,152.94
0.01%
Currency
-8.42
2,944.71
-0.29%
Leveraged
-479.48
77,532.99
-0.62%
Inverse
-324.53
17,871.68
-1.82%
Asset Allocation
6.03
16,120.50
0.04%
Alternatives
-4.35
7,085.45
-0.06%
Total:
1,780.93
7,595,304.88
0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.