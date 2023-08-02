U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,580.25
    -21.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,643.00
    -114.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,728.25
    -89.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.10
    -11.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    +0.93 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.40
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0510
    +0.0920 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    13.93
    +0.30 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2773
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2820
    +0.4530 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,815.96
    +871.38 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.59
    +19.14 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,666.27
    -33.14 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,861.29
    -615.29 (-1.84%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of July 31, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,649.35

213,283.54

0.77%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

708.00

36,389.03

1.95%

IJH

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

379.59

75,240.24

0.50%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

252.66

355,653.78

0.07%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

249.33

43,433.81

0.57%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

247.02

43,889.26

0.56%

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

137.29

95,146.40

0.14%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

136.49

10,757.45

1.27%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

117.27

2,451.05

4.78%

XBI

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

108.93

6,535.93

1.67%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-936.76

431,611.09

-0.22%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-565.80

20,482.05

-2.76%

BBEU

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

-297.30

6,557.24

-4.53%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-185.57

3,912.25

-4.74%

SPIB

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

-160.62

6,354.30

-2.53%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

-154.93

3,940.97

-3.93%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-141.05

5,331.24

-2.65%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-137.56

56,860.52

-0.24%

SPTL

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

-125.05

6,932.95

-1.80%

SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

-101.57

19,943.83

-0.51%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

2,963.57

4,572,020.25

0.06%

International Equity

-138.16

1,347,526.97

-0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

-398.27

1,266,211.82

-0.03%

International Fixed Income

154.49

154,837.57

0.10%

Commodities

10.05

133,152.94

0.01%

Currency

-8.42

2,944.71

-0.29%

Leveraged

-479.48

77,532.99

-0.62%

Inverse

-324.53

17,871.68

-1.82%

Asset Allocation

6.03

16,120.50

0.04%

Alternatives

-4.35

7,085.45

-0.06%

Total:

1,780.93

7,595,304.88

0.02%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


