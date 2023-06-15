ETF Fund Flows as of June 13, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,215.92
323,411.77
0.38%
576.75
98,805.81
0.58%
459.71
52,895.31
0.87%
443.04
309,895.50
0.14%
400.84
90,510.84
0.44%
352.64
56,719.77
0.62%
214.93
44,134.49
0.49%
166.71
90,913.65
0.18%
164.98
14,170.10
1.16%
160.28
34,716.67
0.46%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,666.87
409,411.19
-0.65%
-542.91
302,177.49
-0.18%
-232.52
295.20
-78.77%
-186.20
16,408.34
-1.13%
-162.64
3,058.91
-5.32%
-128.00
8,491.49
-1.51%
-112.77
34,278.66
-0.33%
-97.34
8,007.43
-1.22%
-90.10
725.27
-12.42%
-85.06
40,672.52
-0.21%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
1,802.75
4,280,468.37
0.04%
International Equity
191.73
1,286,712.92
0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
156.05
1,246,405.78
0.01%
International Fixed Income
192.27
149,548.46
0.13%
Commodities
-8.80
134,625.68
-0.01%
Currency
-11.40
2,923.63
-0.39%
Leveraged
86.98
66,273.25
0.13%
Inverse
-31.92
20,629.44
-0.15%
Asset Allocation
-1.36
15,861.55
-0.01%
Alternatives
0.46
7,129.95
0.01%
Total:
2,376.77
7,210,579.03
0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.