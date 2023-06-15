ETF Fund Flows as of June 13, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,215.92

323,411.77

0.38%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

576.75

98,805.81

0.58%

VO

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund

459.71

52,895.31

0.87%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

443.04

309,895.50

0.14%

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

400.84

90,510.84

0.44%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

352.64

56,719.77

0.62%

VB

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

214.93

44,134.49

0.49%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

166.71

90,913.65

0.18%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

164.98

14,170.10

1.16%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

160.28

34,716.67

0.46%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-2,666.87

409,411.19

-0.65%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-542.91

302,177.49

-0.18%

FJUN

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June

-232.52

295.20

-78.77%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-186.20

16,408.34

-1.13%

XOP

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

-162.64

3,058.91

-5.32%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-128.00

8,491.49

-1.51%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-112.77

34,278.66

-0.33%

ARKK

ARK Innovation ETF

-97.34

8,007.43

-1.22%

HYDW

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

-90.10

725.27

-12.42%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-85.06

40,672.52

-0.21%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

1,802.75

4,280,468.37

0.04%

International Equity

191.73

1,286,712.92

0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

156.05

1,246,405.78

0.01%

International Fixed Income

192.27

149,548.46

0.13%

Commodities

-8.80

134,625.68

-0.01%

Currency

-11.40

2,923.63

-0.39%

Leveraged

86.98

66,273.25

0.13%

Inverse

-31.92

20,629.44

-0.15%

Asset Allocation

-1.36

15,861.55

-0.01%

Alternatives

0.46

7,129.95

0.01%

Total:

2,376.77

7,210,579.03

0.03%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


