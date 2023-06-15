ETF Fund Flows as of June 13, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 1,802.75 4,280,468.37 0.04% International Equity 191.73 1,286,712.92 0.01% U.S. Fixed Income 156.05 1,246,405.78 0.01% International Fixed Income 192.27 149,548.46 0.13% Commodities -8.80 134,625.68 -0.01% Currency -11.40 2,923.63 -0.39% Leveraged 86.98 66,273.25 0.13% Inverse -31.92 20,629.44 -0.15% Asset Allocation -1.36 15,861.55 -0.01% Alternatives 0.46 7,129.95 0.01% Total: 2,376.77 7,210,579.03 0.03%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





