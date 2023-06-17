ETF Fund Flows as of June 16, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,672.90
10,923.28
15.31%
1,486.21
6,717.45
22.12%
1,275.61
50,784.12
2.51%
1,201.74
16,243.65
7.40%
1,075.38
5,593.67
19.22%
843.92
313,423.07
0.27%
780.19
3,781.26
20.63%
582.34
3,519.90
16.54%
550.24
47,635.58
1.16%
362.24
36,330.65
1.00%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-4,808.18
408,141.17
-1.18%
-555.75
101,028.12
-0.55%
-492.44
52,758.70
-0.93%
-370.94
40,402.42
-0.92%
-368.23
92,961.02
-0.40%
-329.26
198,268.62
-0.17%
-309.92
8,626.16
-3.59%
-290.24
54,844.74
-0.53%
-200.08
45,032.97
-0.44%
-169.42
28,851.03
-0.59%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
5,304.94
4,330,396.11
0.12%
International Equity
284.15
1,303,774.17
0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
9.88
1,244,822.68
0.00%
International Fixed Income
64.31
149,611.59
0.04%
Commodities
-210.12
134,493.63
-0.16%
Currency
6.16
2,886.33
0.21%
Leveraged
903.70
70,029.61
1.29%
Inverse
-181.84
19,724.89
-0.92%
Asset Allocation
0.28
15,908.54
0.00%
Alternatives
15.05
7,177.68
0.21%
Total:
6,196.50
7,278,825.22
0.09%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.