ETF Fund Flows as of June 16, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

MOAT

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

1,672.90

10,923.28

15.31%

SPHQ

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

1,486.21

6,717.45

22.12%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

1,275.61

50,784.12

2.51%

VXF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

1,201.74

16,243.65

7.40%

FDL

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

1,075.38

5,593.67

19.22%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

843.92

313,423.07

0.27%

SPGP

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

780.19

3,781.26

20.63%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

582.34

3,519.90

16.54%

SCHD

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

550.24

47,635.58

1.16%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

362.24

36,330.65

1.00%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-4,808.18

408,141.17

-1.18%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

-555.75

101,028.12

-0.55%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

-492.44

52,758.70

-0.93%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-370.94

40,402.42

-0.92%

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

-368.23

92,961.02

-0.40%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-329.26

198,268.62

-0.17%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-309.92

8,626.16

-3.59%

VO

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund

-290.24

54,844.74

-0.53%

VB

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

-200.08

45,032.97

-0.44%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-169.42

28,851.03

-0.59%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

5,304.94

4,330,396.11

0.12%

International Equity

284.15

1,303,774.17

0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

9.88

1,244,822.68

0.00%

International Fixed Income

64.31

149,611.59

0.04%

Commodities

-210.12

134,493.63

-0.16%

Currency

6.16

2,886.33

0.21%

Leveraged

903.70

70,029.61

1.29%

Inverse

-181.84

19,724.89

-0.92%

Asset Allocation

0.28

15,908.54

0.00%

Alternatives

15.05

7,177.68

0.21%

Total:

6,196.50

7,278,825.22

0.09%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


