ETF Fund Flows as of June 2, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

941.05

29,397.94

3.20%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

654.28

9,038.82

7.24%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

532.09

16,021.80

3.32%

IWF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

457.18

67,623.79

0.68%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

325.94

8,281.98

3.94%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

263.63

5,689.84

4.63%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

258.36

4,501.20

5.74%

SPXS

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

236.72

1,161.04

20.39%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

231.52

39,894.95

0.58%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

195.54

291,979.85

0.07%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-663.48

23,029.62

-2.88%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-409.96

6,119.49

-6.70%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-381.78

2,688.07

-14.20%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-316.34

401,130.88

-0.08%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-164.40

15,397.19

-1.07%

IGSB

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-158.37

23,808.82

-0.67%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

-147.79

90,948.52

-0.16%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-127.23

29,123.31

-0.44%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-126.12

14,159.04

-0.89%

RPV

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

-123.72

1,961.71

-6.31%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

1,825.05

4,125,639.83

0.04%

International Equity

-403.28

1,251,905.06

-0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,921.25

1,247,050.93

0.23%

International Fixed Income

54.93

148,023.37

0.04%

Commodities

-18.58

136,259.75

-0.01%

Currency

5.30

3,122.04

0.17%

Leveraged

-865.83

61,585.87

-1.41%

Inverse

365.49

21,753.50

1.68%

Asset Allocation

10.75

15,635.04

0.07%

Alternatives

-6.73

7,161.20

-0.09%

Total:

3,888.36

7,018,136.58

0.06%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved