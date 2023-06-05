ETF Fund Flows as of June 2, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
941.05
29,397.94
3.20%
654.28
9,038.82
7.24%
532.09
16,021.80
3.32%
457.18
67,623.79
0.68%
325.94
8,281.98
3.94%
263.63
5,689.84
4.63%
258.36
4,501.20
5.74%
236.72
1,161.04
20.39%
231.52
39,894.95
0.58%
195.54
291,979.85
0.07%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-663.48
23,029.62
-2.88%
-409.96
6,119.49
-6.70%
-381.78
2,688.07
-14.20%
-316.34
401,130.88
-0.08%
-164.40
15,397.19
-1.07%
-158.37
23,808.82
-0.67%
-147.79
90,948.52
-0.16%
-127.23
29,123.31
-0.44%
-126.12
14,159.04
-0.89%
-123.72
1,961.71
-6.31%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
1,825.05
4,125,639.83
0.04%
International Equity
-403.28
1,251,905.06
-0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,921.25
1,247,050.93
0.23%
International Fixed Income
54.93
148,023.37
0.04%
Commodities
-18.58
136,259.75
-0.01%
Currency
5.30
3,122.04
0.17%
Leveraged
-865.83
61,585.87
-1.41%
Inverse
365.49
21,753.50
1.68%
Asset Allocation
10.75
15,635.04
0.07%
Alternatives
-6.73
7,161.20
-0.09%
Total:
3,888.36
7,018,136.58
0.06%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.