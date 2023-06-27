ETF Fund Flows as of June 26, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity -5,539.51 4,254,685.21 -0.13% International Equity -1,357.29 1,265,728.60 -0.11% U.S. Fixed Income -369.90 1,252,814.89 -0.03% International Fixed Income 122.59 150,950.62 0.08% Commodities -7.57 132,035.89 -0.01% Currency 2.42 3,028.89 0.08% Leveraged -162.17 66,818.22 -0.24% Inverse -727.43 20,547.97 -3.54% Asset Allocation 9.79 15,718.38 0.06% Alternatives -4.75 7,122.13 -0.07% Total: -8,033.83 7,169,450.79 -0.11%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





