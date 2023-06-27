ETF Fund Flows as of June 26, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
4,267.01
407,632.94
1.05%
447.61
312,696.14
0.14%
303.85
2,029.56
14.97%
273.17
2,191.06
12.47%
251.14
9,197.62
2.73%
235.11
15,915.05
1.48%
231.26
7,927.07
2.92%
185.14
6,345.41
2.92%
170.25
31,831.77
0.53%
151.72
2,815.22
5.39%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-4,327.20
49,747.42
-8.70%
-1,535.56
27,594.36
-5.56%
-1,301.34
7,456.23
-17.45%
-960.85
193,637.45
-0.50%
-730.90
12,756.65
-5.73%
-635.80
6,341.32
-10.03%
-418.77
17,732.63
-2.36%
-404.74
48,004.76
-0.84%
-393.24
12,466.72
-3.15%
-339.12
5,896.39
-5.75%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-5,539.51
4,254,685.21
-0.13%
International Equity
-1,357.29
1,265,728.60
-0.11%
U.S. Fixed Income
-369.90
1,252,814.89
-0.03%
International Fixed Income
122.59
150,950.62
0.08%
Commodities
-7.57
132,035.89
-0.01%
Currency
2.42
3,028.89
0.08%
Leveraged
-162.17
66,818.22
-0.24%
Inverse
-727.43
20,547.97
-3.54%
Asset Allocation
9.79
15,718.38
0.06%
Alternatives
-4.75
7,122.13
-0.07%
Total:
-8,033.83
7,169,450.79
-0.11%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.