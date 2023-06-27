ETF Fund Flows as of June 26, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

4,267.01

407,632.94

1.05%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

447.61

312,696.14

0.14%

BBUS

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

303.85

2,029.56

14.97%

BBAG

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

273.17

2,191.06

12.47%

MINT

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF

251.14

9,197.62

2.73%

VMBS

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

235.11

15,915.05

1.48%

IBB

iShares Biotechnology ETF

231.26

7,927.07

2.92%

IGV

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

185.14

6,345.41

2.92%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

170.25

31,831.77

0.53%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

151.72

2,815.22

5.39%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-4,327.20

49,747.42

-8.70%

IWR

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

-1,535.56

27,594.36

-5.56%

BBEU

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

-1,301.34

7,456.23

-17.45%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-960.85

193,637.45

-0.50%

VONG

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

-730.90

12,756.65

-5.73%

VONV

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

-635.80

6,341.32

-10.03%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-418.77

17,732.63

-2.36%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-404.74

48,004.76

-0.84%

IYW

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

-393.24

12,466.72

-3.15%

VTWO

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

-339.12

5,896.39

-5.75%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-5,539.51

4,254,685.21

-0.13%

International Equity

-1,357.29

1,265,728.60

-0.11%

U.S. Fixed Income

-369.90

1,252,814.89

-0.03%

International Fixed Income

122.59

150,950.62

0.08%

Commodities

-7.57

132,035.89

-0.01%

Currency

2.42

3,028.89

0.08%

Leveraged

-162.17

66,818.22

-0.24%

Inverse

-727.43

20,547.97

-3.54%

Asset Allocation

9.79

15,718.38

0.06%

Alternatives

-4.75

7,122.13

-0.07%

Total:

-8,033.83

7,169,450.79

-0.11%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


