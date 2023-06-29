ETF Fund Flows as of June 28, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,328.25

196,144.25

0.68%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

1,249.75

316,281.03

0.40%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

986.60

329,566.98

0.30%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

850.59

412,682.45

0.21%

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

508.94

13,436.09

3.79%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

474.62

38,304.71

1.24%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

149.33

18,012.38

0.83%

JEPI

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

148.34

27,460.38

0.54%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

147.26

91,901.24

0.16%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

140.79

17,392.27

0.81%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-242.49

9,289.29

-2.61%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-227.80

30,153.91

-0.76%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-220.17

28,470.49

-0.77%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-209.19

32,556.33

-0.64%

VONE

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

-198.28

3,628.52

-5.46%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-192.52

53,447.39

-0.36%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-172.07

36,284.57

-0.47%

IBB

iShares Biotechnology ETF

-138.06

7,605.98

-1.82%

DVY

iShares Select Dividend ETF

-112.54

19,801.64

-0.57%

QVML

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-Factor ETF

-102.15

822.32

-12.42%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

5,874.19

4,308,291.51

0.14%

International Equity

-193.02

1,276,725.10

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

113.74

1,253,104.47

0.01%

International Fixed Income

43.54

151,110.26

0.03%

Commodities

-54.05

131,122.42

-0.04%

Currency

-7.50

2,993.97

-0.25%

Leveraged

116.88

67,019.62

0.17%

Inverse

52.34

20,140.58

0.26%

Asset Allocation

-22.90

15,794.42

-0.14%

Alternatives

-31.06

7,099.12

-0.44%

Total:

5,892.15

7,233,401.48

0.08%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


