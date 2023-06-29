ETF Fund Flows as of June 28, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 5,874.19 4,308,291.51 0.14% International Equity -193.02 1,276,725.10 -0.02% U.S. Fixed Income 113.74 1,253,104.47 0.01% International Fixed Income 43.54 151,110.26 0.03% Commodities -54.05 131,122.42 -0.04% Currency -7.50 2,993.97 -0.25% Leveraged 116.88 67,019.62 0.17% Inverse 52.34 20,140.58 0.26% Asset Allocation -22.90 15,794.42 -0.14% Alternatives -31.06 7,099.12 -0.44% Total: 5,892.15 7,233,401.48 0.08%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





