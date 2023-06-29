ETF Fund Flows as of June 28, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,328.25
196,144.25
0.68%
1,249.75
316,281.03
0.40%
986.60
329,566.98
0.30%
850.59
412,682.45
0.21%
508.94
13,436.09
3.79%
474.62
38,304.71
1.24%
149.33
18,012.38
0.83%
148.34
27,460.38
0.54%
147.26
91,901.24
0.16%
140.79
17,392.27
0.81%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-242.49
9,289.29
-2.61%
-227.80
30,153.91
-0.76%
-220.17
28,470.49
-0.77%
-209.19
32,556.33
-0.64%
-198.28
3,628.52
-5.46%
-192.52
53,447.39
-0.36%
-172.07
36,284.57
-0.47%
-138.06
7,605.98
-1.82%
-112.54
19,801.64
-0.57%
-102.15
822.32
-12.42%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
5,874.19
4,308,291.51
0.14%
International Equity
-193.02
1,276,725.10
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
113.74
1,253,104.47
0.01%
International Fixed Income
43.54
151,110.26
0.03%
Commodities
-54.05
131,122.42
-0.04%
Currency
-7.50
2,993.97
-0.25%
Leveraged
116.88
67,019.62
0.17%
Inverse
52.34
20,140.58
0.26%
Asset Allocation
-22.90
15,794.42
-0.14%
Alternatives
-31.06
7,099.12
-0.44%
Total:
5,892.15
7,233,401.48
0.08%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.