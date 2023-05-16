ETF Fund Flows as of May 12, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
565.10
21,710.92
2.60%
308.42
1,393.63
22.13%
262.79
4,487.92
5.86%
208.52
14,790.26
1.41%
183.41
35,956.66
0.51%
163.19
34,520.94
0.47%
159.75
90,549.34
0.18%
157.87
5,630.63
2.80%
132.04
8,627.43
1.53%
112.26
40,390.75
0.28%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,200.51
307,370.95
-0.39%
-701.28
175,841.48
-0.40%
-667.71
28,926.11
-2.31%
-425.65
2,425.47
-17.55%
-265.74
12,782.73
-2.08%
-147.11
47,134.89
-0.31%
-144.26
381,322.72
-0.04%
-128.04
49,814.68
-0.26%
-82.34
34,747.45
-0.24%
-79.42
40,349.38
-0.20%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-4,188.89
4,034,616.58
-0.10%
International Equity
-227.12
1,264,068.80
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,501.71
1,248,781.73
0.20%
International Fixed Income
111.34
148,183.42
0.08%
Commodities
-5.20
140,039.67
0.00%
Currency
-4.87
3,232.36
-0.15%
Leveraged
-544.11
55,574.74
-0.98%
Inverse
458.38
23,543.61
1.95%
Asset Allocation
-11.32
15,798.81
-0.07%
Alternatives
1.67
7,223.83
0.02%
Total:
-1,908.41
6,941,063.55
-0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.