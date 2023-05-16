U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.75
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,334.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,460.25
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.40
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    +0.34 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.10
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    +0.0450 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    17.12
    +0.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2528
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9600
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,121.94
    -131.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.63
    -2.18 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,777.70
    +23.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,892.26
    +265.92 (+0.90%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of May 12, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VGSH

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

565.10

21,710.92

2.60%

SPXS

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

308.42

1,393.63

22.13%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

262.79

4,487.92

5.86%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

208.52

14,790.26

1.41%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

183.41

35,956.66

0.51%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

163.19

34,520.94

0.47%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

159.75

90,549.34

0.18%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

157.87

5,630.63

2.80%

MINT

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF

132.04

8,627.43

1.53%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

112.26

40,390.75

0.28%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-1,200.51

307,370.95

-0.39%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-701.28

175,841.48

-0.40%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-667.71

28,926.11

-2.31%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-425.65

2,425.47

-17.55%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-265.74

12,782.73

-2.08%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-147.11

47,134.89

-0.31%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-144.26

381,322.72

-0.04%

VO

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund

-128.04

49,814.68

-0.26%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-82.34

34,747.45

-0.24%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-79.42

40,349.38

-0.20%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-4,188.89

4,034,616.58

-0.10%

International Equity

-227.12

1,264,068.80

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,501.71

1,248,781.73

0.20%

International Fixed Income

111.34

148,183.42

0.08%

Commodities

-5.20

140,039.67

0.00%

Currency

-4.87

3,232.36

-0.15%

Leveraged

-544.11

55,574.74

-0.98%

Inverse

458.38

23,543.61

1.95%

Asset Allocation

-11.32

15,798.81

-0.07%

Alternatives

1.67

7,223.83

0.02%

Total:

-1,908.41

6,941,063.55

-0.03%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved