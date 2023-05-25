ETF Fund Flows as of May 23, 2023

etf.com Staff
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

660.42

14,996.81

4.40%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

391.87

89,944.24

0.44%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

352.34

36,904.74

0.95%

DFAC

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

346.48

19,387.37

1.79%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

294.05

50,727.42

0.58%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

270.06

180,330.96

0.15%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

232.99

27,939.48

0.83%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

231.82

18,551.28

1.25%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

204.59

27,940.49

0.73%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

196.00

29,441.25

0.67%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,256.14

390,674.51

-0.32%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-614.83

34,840.71

-1.76%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-168.23

312,063.00

-0.05%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-164.73

59,613.52

-0.28%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-159.62

13,021.81

-1.23%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-137.88

28,804.88

-0.48%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-125.80

14,039.79

-0.90%

VMBS

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

-103.19

15,531.81

-0.66%

MDY

SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust

-101.52

18,371.60

-0.55%

FXI

iShares Trust - China Large-Cap ETF

-85.13

5,422.56

-1.57%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

-172.94

4,103,274.76

0.00%

International Equity

453.53

1,273,627.84

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,079.97

1,237,992.85

0.17%

International Fixed Income

-99.43

146,799.86

-0.07%

Commodities

-299.45

137,218.20

-0.22%

Currency

-5.10

3,177.12

-0.16%

Leveraged

-1.94

59,214.78

0.00%

Inverse

-22.68

22,986.67

-0.10%

Asset Allocation

-15.03

15,685.15

-0.10%

Alternatives

3.41

7,251.49

0.05%

Total:

1,920.34

7,007,228.72

0.03%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


