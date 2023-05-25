ETF Fund Flows as of May 23, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity -172.94 4,103,274.76 0.00% International Equity 453.53 1,273,627.84 0.04% U.S. Fixed Income 2,079.97 1,237,992.85 0.17% International Fixed Income -99.43 146,799.86 -0.07% Commodities -299.45 137,218.20 -0.22% Currency -5.10 3,177.12 -0.16% Leveraged -1.94 59,214.78 0.00% Inverse -22.68 22,986.67 -0.10% Asset Allocation -15.03 15,685.15 -0.10% Alternatives 3.41 7,251.49 0.05% Total: 1,920.34 7,007,228.72 0.03%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





