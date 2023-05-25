ETF Fund Flows as of May 23, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
660.42
14,996.81
4.40%
391.87
89,944.24
0.44%
352.34
36,904.74
0.95%
346.48
19,387.37
1.79%
294.05
50,727.42
0.58%
270.06
180,330.96
0.15%
232.99
27,939.48
0.83%
231.82
18,551.28
1.25%
204.59
27,940.49
0.73%
196.00
29,441.25
0.67%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,256.14
390,674.51
-0.32%
-614.83
34,840.71
-1.76%
-168.23
312,063.00
-0.05%
-164.73
59,613.52
-0.28%
-159.62
13,021.81
-1.23%
-137.88
28,804.88
-0.48%
-125.80
14,039.79
-0.90%
-103.19
15,531.81
-0.66%
-101.52
18,371.60
-0.55%
-85.13
5,422.56
-1.57%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
-172.94
4,103,274.76
0.00%
International Equity
453.53
1,273,627.84
0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,079.97
1,237,992.85
0.17%
International Fixed Income
-99.43
146,799.86
-0.07%
Commodities
-299.45
137,218.20
-0.22%
Currency
-5.10
3,177.12
-0.16%
Leveraged
-1.94
59,214.78
0.00%
Inverse
-22.68
22,986.67
-0.10%
Asset Allocation
-15.03
15,685.15
-0.10%
Alternatives
3.41
7,251.49
0.05%
Total:
1,920.34
7,007,228.72
0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.