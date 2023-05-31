ETF Fund Flows as of May 26, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)





Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)





ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM U.S. Equity 4,479.10 4,056,378.37 0.11% International Equity -91.14 1,242,028.19 -0.01% U.S. Fixed Income 388.53 1,233,071.83 0.03% International Fixed Income 217.81 146,432.51 0.15% Commodities 50.18 135,279.68 0.04% Currency -0.82 3,156.58 -0.03% Leveraged -1,190.50 57,259.88 -2.08% Inverse 785.86 23,259.74 3.38% Asset Allocation 7.59 15,492.82 0.05% Alternatives 1.62 7,256.65 0.02% Total: 4,648.22 6,919,616.26 0.07%





Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





