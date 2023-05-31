ETF Fund Flows as of May 26, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
4,332.81
390,401.88
1.11%
804.85
8,807.39
9.14%
435.19
4,596.57
9.47%
415.47
1,435.15
28.95%
289.32
5,682.30
5.09%
247.08
1,300.63
19.00%
233.74
90,057.55
0.26%
161.03
12,826.05
1.26%
158.18
7,869.13
2.01%
125.08
6,639.66
1.88%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
-635.52
5,587.95
-11.37%
-527.08
2,427.52
-21.71%
-487.70
49,301.53
-0.99%
-289.14
7,795.57
-3.71%
-245.88
8,688.94
-2.83%
-241.51
17,931.53
-1.35%
-183.35
29,505.77
-0.62%
-158.30
35,450.23
-0.45%
-131.26
19,680.53
-0.67%
BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF
-127.70
681.76
-18.73%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
4,479.10
4,056,378.37
0.11%
International Equity
-91.14
1,242,028.19
-0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
388.53
1,233,071.83
0.03%
International Fixed Income
217.81
146,432.51
0.15%
Commodities
50.18
135,279.68
0.04%
Currency
-0.82
3,156.58
-0.03%
Leveraged
-1,190.50
57,259.88
-2.08%
Inverse
785.86
23,259.74
3.38%
Asset Allocation
7.59
15,492.82
0.05%
Alternatives
1.62
7,256.65
0.02%
Total:
4,648.22
6,919,616.26
0.07%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.