ETF Fund Flows as of May 26, 2023

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

4,332.81

390,401.88

1.11%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

804.85

8,807.39

9.14%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

435.19

4,596.57

9.47%

SOXS

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

415.47

1,435.15

28.95%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

289.32

5,682.30

5.09%

SPXS

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

247.08

1,300.63

19.00%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

233.74

90,057.55

0.26%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

161.03

12,826.05

1.26%

BBJP

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

158.18

7,869.13

2.01%

XBI

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

125.08

6,639.66

1.88%


Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-635.52

5,587.95

-11.37%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-527.08

2,427.52

-21.71%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-487.70

49,301.53

-0.99%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-289.14

7,795.57

-3.71%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-245.88

8,688.94

-2.83%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-241.51

17,931.53

-1.35%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-183.35

29,505.77

-0.62%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-158.30

35,450.23

-0.45%

SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

-131.26

19,680.53

-0.67%

XONE

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

-127.70

681.76

-18.73%


ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

4,479.10

4,056,378.37

0.11%

International Equity

-91.14

1,242,028.19

-0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

388.53

1,233,071.83

0.03%

International Fixed Income

217.81

146,432.51

0.15%

Commodities

50.18

135,279.68

0.04%

Currency

-0.82

3,156.58

-0.03%

Leveraged

-1,190.50

57,259.88

-2.08%

Inverse

785.86

23,259.74

3.38%

Asset Allocation

7.59

15,492.82

0.05%

Alternatives

1.62

7,256.65

0.02%

Total:

4,648.22

6,919,616.26

0.07%


Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


