ETF Fund Flows as of November 1, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
4,737.76
391,210.93
1.21%
853.74
37,155.46
2.30%
277.43
47,326.45
0.59%
200.60
3,789.85
5.29%
193.82
4,419.13
4.39%
191.43
13,808.93
1.39%
184.64
6,566.14
2.81%
184.30
10,456.02
1.76%
167.79
49,468.59
0.34%
149.09
28,152.16
0.53%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-396.18
35,714.06
-1.11%
-352.23
16,450.06
-2.14%
-299.38
93,883.37
-0.32%
-264.02
27,713.81
-0.95%
-233.07
16,181.61
-1.44%
-164.76
34,059.47
-0.48%
-152.03
65,326.38
-0.23%
-144.82
13,172.50
-1.10%
-140.35
33.56
-418.18%
-131.71
26,684.64
-0.49%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
15.76
7,533.42
0.21%
Asset Allocation
-4.25
14,357.27
-0.03%
Commodities
165.35
129,344.76
0.13%
Currency
1.08
3,119.70
0.03%
International Equity
-1,043.78
1,197,316.06
-0.09%
International Fixed Income
41.92
152,683.71
0.03%
Inverse
-58.91
18,323.29
-0.32%
Leveraged
31.09
58,501.56
0.05%
U.S. Equity
5,272.19
4,161,974.78
0.13%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,556.52
1,243,620.77
0.13%
Total:
5,976.97
6,986,775.34
0.09%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.