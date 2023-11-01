Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of November 1, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

4,737.76

391,210.93

1.21%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

853.74

37,155.46

2.30%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

277.43

47,326.45

0.59%

AVDV

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

200.60

3,789.85

5.29%

SUSA

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

193.82

4,419.13

4.39%

VONG

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

191.43

13,808.93

1.39%

VONV

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

184.64

6,566.14

2.81%

GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

184.30

10,456.02

1.76%

VO

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund

167.79

49,468.59

0.34%

VTEB

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

149.09

28,152.16

0.53%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-396.18

35,714.06

-1.11%

VGK

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

-352.23

16,450.06

-2.14%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

-299.38

93,883.37

-0.32%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-264.02

27,713.81

-0.95%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-233.07

16,181.61

-1.44%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-164.76

34,059.47

-0.48%

IJH

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

-152.03

65,326.38

-0.23%

XLC

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

-144.82

13,172.50

-1.10%

FLJH

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

-140.35

33.56

-418.18%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-131.71

26,684.64

-0.49%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

15.76

7,533.42

0.21%

Asset Allocation

-4.25

14,357.27

-0.03%

Commodities

165.35

129,344.76

0.13%

Currency

1.08

3,119.70

0.03%

International Equity

-1,043.78

1,197,316.06

-0.09%

International Fixed Income

41.92

152,683.71

0.03%

Inverse

-58.91

18,323.29

-0.32%

Leveraged

31.09

58,501.56

0.05%

U.S. Equity

5,272.19

4,161,974.78

0.13%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,556.52

1,243,620.77

0.13%

Total:

5,976.97

6,986,775.34

0.09%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


© Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved

